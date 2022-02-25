Muse Drummer Dom Howard Sells His Hollywood Home To Anna Kendrick For $7 Million

Muse’s Dom Howard won his Hollywood Hills home from actress Anna Kendrick for almost $7 million (£5.1 million).

According to Land, the Los Angeles home was built in 1958 and is nearly 4,900 square feet. It is described as an extremely private property in the Hollywood Hills, with high walls and hedges that sits on a cul-de-sac within a cul-de-sac.

Before Howard, Mila Kunis bought the house in 2008 and lived there for six years before marrying Ashton Kutcher.

Kunis then sold it in 2014 to an anonymous buyer, and Howard bought the house just three months later. Muse’s drummer renovated and expanded it during the seven years they lived there.

The house was reportedly listed for $7.7 million, before being reduced to $7 million after there were no initial buyers. Others living in the area include John Frusciante of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Swedish pop star Tove Lo.

In other Muse news, the band released their new song ‘Won’t Stand Down’ last month.

Produced by Muse and mixed by Dan Lancaster (who previously worked with Bring Me The Horizon and Enter Shikari), ‘Won’t Stand Down’ is, according to Bellamy, “about standing your ground against bullies, whether it’s on the playground, at work or anywhere.

In a five star review, NME said, “’Won’t Stand Down’ goes back to Muse’s roots with the touch of a skilled archaeologist.

“The synth-pop and funk/R&B beats that have been fusing in their DNA for over a decade make it easy for us to verse, even as the dense, elemental crackles of space bass, stomping like an evil Transformer, make it clear that we’re not anymore. I listen to ‘Locura’, Toto”.

The track is the first sample from 2018’s ‘Simulation Theory’ follow-up album, details of which have yet to be checked out.

The band will play their first live UK show in almost three years in June with a headlining slot at the Isle of Wight Festival. There will also be appearances at several major European festivals this summer, including Tempelhof Sounds, Mad Cool Festival, and Germany’s Rock am Ring and Rock im Park.