Muse, Lola Indigo, Ezra Furman, Selena Gomez…

Today, August 26th, Muse’s new album will be released, the macro release of the day, as well as new records by Ezra Furman, Stella Donelly, DJ Khaled, Julia Jacklin, Pantha du Prince, Teen Suicide, Pipiolas (her debut EP for Elephant) or Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith.

The big news on Friday is starring Elton John and Britney Spears with their new collaboration, which is followed by Karol G’s new single. Among the collaborations that could be hits in the near future, the new Lola Indigo with María Becerra, or the theme that unites Rema and Selena Gomez. Less enthusiasm will spark the collaboration between The National and Bon Iver.

The release day leaves several surprises, such as the collaboration between the Navarrese rapper ZETAK and Bomba Estéreo, the return of Myléne Farmer with a song produced by Woodkid, the intimate version of ‘I had so much to give you’ by mori and TRISTÁN! or the review of Eiffel 65 by David Guetta and Bebe Rexha which, yes, comes after the one perpetrated by PauByChance.

More proposals arrive from artists who continue to advance their next albums, such as Whitney, Rina Sawayama, Joji, Tegan and Sara or Lucrecia Dalt, while today is also the opportunity to hear news from RAYE, Alice Boman with Genius Perfume, Tropical Fuck Storm, GAYLE, moren, Jean-Michel Jarre, Ant Cosmos or Marcus Mumford, among others.

To listen to more novelties from other points of view, we invite you to discover national music in Control Session, and Raúl Guillén’s favorite music compiled in Flores en el manure.

