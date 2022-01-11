Musetti and Mager try again in Adelaide

Good first for Gianluca Mager in the “Adelaide International 2”, second consecutive ATP 250 ($ 493,875 prize pool) in progress on the concrete fields of the city on the coast of South Australia.

The 27 year old from Sanremo, n.63 of the ranking, he beat in comeback for 46 75 64, after nearly two hours of struggle, the Belarusian Egor Gerasimov, 106 of the ranking, coming from the qualifiers, which had defeated him in the second round in Adelaide last week.

The 29-year-old from Minsk was 2-1 ahead in direct matches after the one mentioned seven days ago. The Ligurian paid dearly for the empty pass in the tenth game of a very balanced first set when he conceded the first three break points of the match together: Gerasimov took advantage of the second opportunity to close 6-4. Great balance also in the second set with Mager who saved himself in the fourth before being able to take his opponent out of the way in the eleventh for the first time in the match on the first two chances offered by the big boy from Minsk. And shortly after he equalized the set count (7-5). In the decisive fraction Gianluca shot forward 3-0 with two breaks ahead: he returned one (3-1) but then defended the advantage with authority up to the final 6-4 with which he closed the case. Taking a great revenge.

In the second round Mager will challenge the Russian Karen Khachanov, 30 ATP and third favorite in seeding, fresh from the final lost in the first “250” in Adelaide: the 25-year-old from Moscow won the only previous one with the Ligurian, played in the first round of the Braunschweig Challenger in 2016.

Forfait in extremis by Lorenzo Musetti. The 19 year old from Carrara, n.60 ATP, which should have faced the French Benjamin Bonzi, 65 in the ranking, he was forced to retire due to a problem in his right shoulder.