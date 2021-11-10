Musetti defeated at the debut of the Next Gen Atp Finals

Lorenzo surrenders to the Argentine in four sets: “I didn’t have any feeling. Patience, I’m thinking about the next match”. He will play at 9pm with Gaston

Too bad, because the fuse of the comeback was lit, but Lorenzo Musetti was not able to close the circle surrendering to the excellent Sebastian Baez in four sets 4-1 4-1 3-4 4-3. It will be the tension of the debut at home, of the people all to himself, it will be that it is a period that does not turn out as it should, Lorenzo has a bad start against the Argentine number 11 in the world and winner of 5 Challengers this year. The pupil of Simone Tartarini immediately gives the serve to the Argentine who goes up 2-0 and even has two balls for 3-0. Lorenzo cancels them with two excellent services. The Argentine goes straight on his way and from 3-1 he still takes away the service of the 19-year-old from Carrara who loses the first set 4-1.

The Allianz Cloud shouts “Lorenzo Lorenzo” and perhaps the tension increases dramatically for the blue in front of the eyes of the captain Filippo Volandri. Two break points also at the opening of the second set. The Argentine, who remembers Diego Schwartzman, fast and “peque” like him, is in a hurry and takes the umpteenth opportunity offered by a confused Musetti: 4-1 even the second set after just 38 minutes of the game.

Between one set and the next Musetti suggests that he has abdominal pain, perhaps the tension that makes breathing difficult. He calls the trainer who massages his abdomen. He returns to the field and even if he continues to touch his aching stomach, he seems more centered. He moves to 3-3 in the third set which is decided at the tie break. Musetti from 4-1 gets back 4-4 then gets a set point and closes with one of his splendid backlashes along the line. The “Po po po” of the public fills the Allianz Cloud and the 19 year old number 57 of the world seems to be fueling. Some nice winners and a game finally kept at zero and more dangers. Roller coaster at the Palalido, with the Italian who, supported by the public, reaches the tie break. Under 4-1 comeback 4-4 but the Argentine reaches match point and closes.

The sensations – Dejected, Musetti, immediately appeared in the post-match press conference: “I don’t like the one-minute warm-up, it’s too fast – he said -. Tonight I couldn’t find the feeling, I was always trying to chase. I had a block for the first two sets, I’m sorry because I wanted to please the audience. Luckily I have other chances to get involved and show how much I’m worth. Luckily it’s not a single elimination tournament. ” The Tuscan reassured about the doctor’s intervention, nothing serious: “The medical time out? It was to relax and breathe better, there was too much confusion in my game. It helped me a little. And also the coaching, which I would also bring on the main circuit “. Gaston is there tonight at 9pm.

November 10 – 00:10

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link