Musetti in the quarters, today Travaglia tries

After Lorenzo Musetti Stefano Travaglia also took the pass for the quarter-finals of “Tata Open Maharashtra ”, ATP 250 tournament endowed with a prize pool of $ 493,875 being contested on the concrete of Pune, India (until 2017 it was played in Chennai, while last year it was canceled due to the pandemic), broadcast live and exclusively on SuperTennis, the FIT TV.

The 30 year old from Ascoli Piceno, 93 ATP and eighth seeded, returned to success on Tuesday beating Indian Ramkumar Ramanathan, 182 of the ranking, competing with a wild card (it was from the Umag tournament last July when he reached the quarterfinals that the Marchesan did not win an ATP main draw match), liquidated 63 62, in an hour and thirteen minutes, the other Indian Yuki Bhambri, 29 year old from New Delhi, n.863 ATP, on the scoreboard with the protected ranking.

There was no precedent between the two. “Steto” was the first to have to cancel a break point in the third game, but he was also the first to hit the break in the following game (3-1). An advantage that was enough for the Marche to secure the first set for 6-3.

Travaglia started with a break advantage also in the second half (2-0) with Bhambri unable to keep up with the rhythm of the exchanges of the 30-year-old from Ascoli Piceno, perhaps also due to the marathon he won in the first round against the Slovakian Kovalik. In the fifth game the breaks for the blue became two (4-1) and shortly after “Steto” closed the discussion (6-2) at the third match-point.

Friday in the quarters – the fifths for him in his career – Travaglia will find the Swede Elias Ymer on the other side of the netn.163 ATP, promoted by the qualifiers, which surprisingly eliminated (62 76 the score) the number one of the scoreboard, the Russian Aslan Karatsev, 15 ATP. The 25-year-old from Skara won in two sets the only previous one with the Marche, played in the round of 16 of the Challenger of Aix-en-Provence (clay) in 2019.