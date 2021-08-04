After Paris, Angelina Jolie and her family left for Italy. The actress laid her suitcases in Venice and took the opportunity to find her friend JR.
This year Angelina Jolie’s family holiday is in Europe. After a few days in Paris, the actress and her children moved to Venice, to the Cipriani hotel. Radiant under the Italian sun, Brad Pitt’s ex-wife was seen several times on the streets of the city in the company of her daughter Shiloh (15) but also her friend, the artist French JR. After their meeting in 2017, during the premiere of the film Faces Villages, co-directed by Jolie and Agnès Varda, the two celebrities kept in touch. While passing through the village, to present a new trompe-l’oeil in Rome, the photographer took the opportunity to join Angelina Jolie at the City of Doges.
Taxi boat and photo shoot
Together, the two artists crossed the city, were seen several times on the streets of Venice or aboard a taxi. After visiting Bruce Nauman’s exhibition at Palazzo Grassi at Punta della Dogana, the couple of friends boarded the Simplon-Orient-Express train. JR took the opportunity to document his journey into the very chic and vintage décor of the vehicle, posting many photos on Instagram. The photographer also organized a small photo shoot with the actress on the rooftops of Venice, published as a story on her account and then reported by the British edition of Vogue magazine.
Barefoot, in a gray caftan, the forty-year-old lent herself to the game of this service and poses in front of the camera. With the backdrop of the city’s rooftops and sunset, the actress seems to be enjoying the holidays, having won the case for the removal of Judge Ouderkirk from her separation procedure with ex-husband Brad Pitt.
Four years after her divorce application, the actress filed a petition in los angeles court, demanding that Judge John W. Ouderkirk be removed from the proceedings, due to her professional ties to one of Brad Pitt’s lawyers. Angelina Jolie finally won her case on Friday, July 23. This request, at the time, was not successful, because it was considered too late. A year later, the 46-year-old actress won the case on appeal to this decision.
John W. Ouderkirk was excluded from the proceedings. On Friday, July 23, a California appeals court ruled that it was reasonable to doubt the judge’s impartiality. And this, due to a private job with Brad Pitt’s lawyers, which he had not mentioned in the assignment. The court then ruled in favor of Angelina Jolie and “disqualified” John W. Ouderkirk.
“Judge Ouderkirk’s violation of ethics, in light of his recent professional dealings with Brad Pitt’s lawyer, could lead an objective person, informed of all these facts, to reasonably doubt the judge’s ability to remain impartial.” A decision that marks a return to the starting point of the divorce procedure that will have to start over with a new judge.
In May, the judge in charge of ruling on the separation of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, and who had also celebrated their marriage in France in 2014, had granted the plaintiff joint custody of their children. A decision that was then revoked and will have to be decided before a new judge. The choice of John W. Ouderkirk at the time did not please the actress, who deplored her refusal to hear the testimonies of her children. According to a legal document dating back to December 2020 and unveiled by Us Weekly on June 17, “three of the children wanted to testify against Brad Pitt”.
The two actors are currently parents of six children: Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (15) and twins Vivienne and Knox (13). “The children whose custody is at stake are old enough to understand what is happening,” it is written on the aforementioned document. The process will necessarily have an emotional impact on them. Subjecting one of these children to what may be a useless procedure and nothing is more than unjustified. It’s cruel.”
In August 2020, the heroine of Salt (2010), already suspected a conflict of interest , revealed the site The Blast , who had access to legal documents. Angelina Jolie accused John W. Ouderkirk of not revealing that he was responsible for other cases, Anne C. Kiley, one of Brad Pitt’s lawyers, was also working on it. According to her, the judge would not have “disclosed information on the files that demonstrate the current professional relationship between the judge and the lawyer” of Brad Pitt.
In her request, Angelina Jolie stated that it was not essential that the conflict of interest be demonstrated to exclude the judge from the proceedings. “Under California law, as long as a person is aware of the facts,” this can reasonably pose a doubt “about Judge Ouderkirk’s ability to remain impartial,” the document continues. The Los Angeles court ruled in favor of Jolie