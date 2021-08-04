After Paris, Angelina Jolie and her family left for Italy. The actress laid her suitcases in Venice and took the opportunity to find her friend JR.

This year Angelina Jolie’s family holiday is in Europe. After a few days in Paris, the actress and her children moved to Venice, to the Cipriani hotel. Radiant under the Italian sun, Brad Pitt’s ex-wife was seen several times on the streets of the city in the company of her daughter Shiloh (15) but also her friend, the artist French JR. After their meeting in 2017, during the premiere of the film Faces Villages, co-directed by Jolie and Agnès Varda, the two celebrities kept in touch. While passing through the village, to present a new trompe-l’oeil in Rome, the photographer took the opportunity to join Angelina Jolie at the City of Doges.

Taxi boat and photo shoot

Together, the two artists crossed the city, were seen several times on the streets of Venice or aboard a taxi. After visiting Bruce Nauman’s exhibition at Palazzo Grassi at Punta della Dogana, the couple of friends boarded the Simplon-Orient-Express train. JR took the opportunity to document his journey into the very chic and vintage décor of the vehicle, posting many photos on Instagram. The photographer also organized a small photo shoot with the actress on the rooftops of Venice, published as a story on her account and then reported by the British edition of Vogue magazine.

Barefoot, in a gray caftan, the forty-year-old lent herself to the game of this service and poses in front of the camera. With the backdrop of the city’s rooftops and sunset, the actress seems to be enjoying the holidays, having won the case for the removal of Judge Ouderkirk from her separation procedure with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Four years after her divorce application, the actress filed a petition in los angeles court, demanding that Judge John W. Ouderkirk be removed from the proceedings, due to her professional ties to one of Brad Pitt's lawyers. Angelina Jolie finally won her case on Friday, July 23. This request, at the time, was not successful, because it was considered too late. A year later, the 46-year-old actress won the case on appeal to this decision.