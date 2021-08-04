John W. Ouderkirk was excluded from the proceedings. On Friday, July 23, a California appeals court ruled that it was reasonable to doubt the judge’s impartiality. And this, due to a private job with Brad Pitt’s lawyers, which he had not mentioned in the assignment. The court then ruled in favor of Angelina Jolie and “disqualified” John W. Ouderkirk.

“Judge Ouderkirk’s violation of ethics, in light of his recent professional dealings with Brad Pitt’s lawyer, could lead an objective person, informed of all these facts, to reasonably doubt the judge’s ability to remain impartial.” A decision that marks a return to the starting point of the divorce procedure that will have to start over with a new judge.

In May, the judge in charge of ruling on the separation of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, and who had also celebrated their marriage in France in 2014, had granted the plaintiff joint custody of their children. A decision that was then revoked and will have to be decided before a new judge. The choice of John W. Ouderkirk at the time did not please the actress, who deplored her refusal to hear the testimonies of her children. According to a legal document dating back to December 2020 and unveiled by Us Weekly on June 17, “three of the children wanted to testify against Brad Pitt”.

The two actors are currently parents of six children: Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (15) and twins Vivienne and Knox (13). “The children whose custody is at stake are old enough to understand what is happening,” it is written on the aforementioned document. The process will necessarily have an emotional impact on them. Subjecting one of these children to what may be a useless procedure and nothing is more than unjustified. It’s cruel.”

In August 2020, the heroine of Salt (2010), already suspected a conflict of interest , revealed the site The Blast , who had access to legal documents. Angelina Jolie accused John W. Ouderkirk of not revealing that he was responsible for other cases, Anne C. Kiley, one of Brad Pitt’s lawyers, was also working on it. According to her, the judge would not have “disclosed information on the files that demonstrate the current professional relationship between the judge and the lawyer” of Brad Pitt.

In her request, Angelina Jolie stated that it was not essential that the conflict of interest be demonstrated to exclude the judge from the proceedings. “Under California law, as long as a person is aware of the facts,” this can reasonably pose a doubt “about Judge Ouderkirk’s ability to remain impartial,” the document continues. The Los Angeles court ruled in favor of Jolie