mushrooms not to be consumed

New food alert, pay attention to this particular product: if we have bought any, we have to bring it back to the store.

Unfortunately, sometimes the possibility of using the food we have bought is not up to us. We checked the expiration dates, maybe even the quality of the product, but sometimes, there is something that forces us to bring everything back. In Italy, there are many cases like the one we are about to notice, a lot of attention is needed.

In this case, it is the buyers of mushrooms. Obviously, we are talking about a lot and a particular brand, because sometimes, even the first checks are “punctured” by something dangerous. It happened a few weeks ago with a cheese and now we’re back with the same concerns.

Warning: food alert

The recall for food alert it’s always around the corner. This is why you always have to go and have a peek at news like this today. The food not to be consumed, this time could have ended up right on your table, so putting it back in the paper and bringing it back, seems to be the only solution.

So be careful, if you have bought from the organic supermarket chain Nature Yes. In fact, the same, a few hours ago published a notice on the recall of some edible mushrooms, this means that we could have already bought them. It is about Shiitake mushrooms, of the brand Arche Naturküche. The withdrawn product is sold in a 40 gram pack.

In the recalled food, noted the presence of elements that are not indicated on the label: sulphites. The lots that have undergone the warning are all those with expiration dates: 31/08/22 And 30/11/22. Obviously it is requested not to consume these products and above all be careful not to put them on the table for any guests. In fact, consumers allergic to sulphites could obviously have unwanted effects. Those who have already bought this product, in addition to not having to consume it at all, are requested to bring it back to the point of sale where the purchase took place. There, the mushrooms in question will be reimbursed or replaced.