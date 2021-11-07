Mushrooms roasted in an air fryer, with this trick they are mouth-watering

Today we prepare a healthy and quick side dish, i roasted mushrooms in air fryer, with a trick that will make them delicious on the palate.

We used the Pleurotus mushrooms, easy to find in any fruit shop or supermarket. They are very versatile mushrooms, also suitable for being cooked in breadcrumbs as a cutlet.

Pleurotus mushrooms

We recommend two other easy recipes, appetizing side dishes, such as breaded courgettes in an air fryer and roasted peppers in an air fryer.

And now let’s try to make this best mushroom recipe in the world.

Ingredients Mushrooms roasted in an air fryer

400 gr of Pleurotus mushrooms

salt

garlic

extra virgin olive oil

parsley

Method

First, proceed with cleaning the mushrooms. If the mushrooms have no soil, you won’t even need to wash them, but you can use moistened kitchen paper to remove impurities.

The pleurotus mushrooms appear in the shape of a bunch, they are all united, so with a small knife try to detach them delicately. The central part is hard so let’s not use it, while the stem is.

If they are very dirty then put the mushrooms in a colander or colander. And rinse under running water. This will be enough to clean the pleurotus mushrooms (also known as elephant ears).

We recommend cutting the stems otherwise they will remain a little harder.

photocredit easyidee.it

Cooking

Place the mushrooms directly on the basket where you have sprayed a little oil. Cook at 200 ° for 10/15 minutes, turning them only towards the last 5 minutes.

The trick to lick your mustache is to prepare the sauce of seasoning. Sliced ​​garlic oil, salt and parsley, put everything in a bowl and mix.

Season the mushrooms with the sauce and you will see what a delight.

Advice

Cooking mushrooms depends a lot on the fryer you have, in some cases it takes up to 10 minutes.

You can add lemon juice to the sauce.