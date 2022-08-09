Music. Beyoncé at the top of sales in the United States.

Beyoncé released her seventh solo album six years after “Lemonade”, which became a classic (archives). TTY

The American singer Beyoncé propelled herself to the top of sales in the United States with a title from the album “Renaissance”, a first for the artist for nearly 15 years. It was his single “Break My Soul” which rose to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts on Monday.

The disc “Renaissance”, released on July 29, is also at the top of the Billboard charts for albums. It also achieves the second best result of the year, behind Harry Styles and his “Harry’s House”.

This new triumph of Beyoncé, soon to be 41, was slightly tarnished by a controversy last week on social networks: the singer will have to re-record the title “Heated” after criticism of a slang word considered an insult to the towards people with motor disabilities.

“Spaz”

She sings “Spazzin’ on that ass, spazz on that ass”. The term “spaz” in English, derived from the adjective “spastic” (spastic in French), can be used to make fun of people with cerebral palsy and can be loosely associated with the terms “cretin”, “disturbed” or even “bumbling”.

In the United States, the word “spaz” is rare and seems rather to describe a person deemed “out of control” or who acts in an “erratic” way.

