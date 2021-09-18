Music: Britney Spears deletes herself from Instagram, ‘pause to celebrate engagement’

Rome, 15 Sept. (Adnkronos) – Britney Spears is taking a break from social media following the announcement of her engagement to Sam Asghari. The singer yesterday suddenly deleted her Instagram account, which worried fans before reading the explanation on Twitter. “Don’t worry folks… I’m just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I’ll be back soon, ”Spears tweeted.

During Spears’ tough attempts to end her 13 years of legal guardianship of her father, her Instagram account has been her primary means of communicating with fans, posting updates from the battle directly, and thanking her supporters. Britney announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend Asghari on Instagram last Sunday.

Loading... Advertisements

The 39-year-old singer and the fitness-loving actor, 27, have been dating for four years. They first met on the set of Spears’ music video ‘Slumber Party’ in 2016, in which he played the man she was interested in. The ‘Gimme More’ singer then went public with her relationship with Asghari on Instagram in 2017, on New Year’s Day.