Music: Coldplay, Lady Gaga, Vasco arrive – Culture & Shows

Warm autumn for the upcoming albums.

The music – after the months of the pandemic – seems to be back to normal and many have already announced record releases.

On the international front, among the most anticipated are Coldplay, which on October 15 will release Music Of The Spheres, the band’s ninth album announced on Instagram with a sort of animated cosmic journey through the planets of the universe represented on the cover of the album with short excerpts of the 12 songs that compose it.

Before Chris Martin and his companions, Human by the multiplatinum Onerepublic will arrive (expected as early as March and postponed to August 27) and Mercury Act 1 by Imagine Dragons (September 3).

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga also return to collaborate: Love for sale is the title of the new four-handed work, after the 2014 success of “Cheek to cheek”. The album will be released on October 1st and will be a tribute to Cole Porter with duets and solo interpretations by both artists.

The young New Zealander Lorde thinks to burn the times with Solar Power (on August 20), her third album which due to environmental choice will not be released in cd format. Followed by Chvrches with Screen Violence, the American singer-songwriter LP with Churches (October 8) and the multi-platinum Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello with the album Familia.

For November (19) already announced the live album “Oasis Knebworth 1996”, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of the legendary live of the Gallagher brothers at Knebworth Park which was held on 10 and 11 August of ’96.

On the front of the Italian releases, several artists are in the studio or already in the pipeline. On 10 September Andrea Bocelli publishes, 10 years after the event, “One Night in Central Park”, the concert that marked Bocelli’s global success and his superstar journey in front of 70,000 fans.

The remastered album was recorded live in New York on September 15, 2011.

Vasco Rossi, already in January, had made it known that on November 12th a new chapter of his work would arrive (more than six years after “I’m innocent” and four years after the “Vascononstop” box set), anticipated by the ballad A love song thrown away via, which – as revealed by Blasco himself – will contain 10 songs “.

Marco Mengoni tickled the palate of his fans in June with the single Ma tonight and with the announcement of a tour in the stadiums next summer: all that remains is to wait for the new job.

Mannarino is ready already in September with the disc titled V, anticipated by the song Africa, as well as Fast Animals and Slow Kids who return on September 17th with E ‘Already Domani. Federico Zampaglione, on social media, has revealed that he is at work and his new album is expected in the autumn. As well as that of Alessandra Amoroso, who will then present Everything happens next summer at San Siro (July 13). Also expected are the Maneskin, who after the victory in Sanremo and the one at the Eurovision Song Contest, have suspended Volume 2 of Teatro d’Ira. Between cinema and music, Laura Pausini is committed on several fronts, starting with the Amazon film that revolves around her story. But a new album, the twelfth of unreleased, could arrive in November, also in the wake of the victory at the Golden Globe with “I do”, the soundtrack of the film Life in front of you with Sophia Loren. Before Christmas, a period that is always rather crowded with releases, Giorgia’s return to Pop heart is also scheduled for three years. Francesco Gabbani is also at work for his fifth recording project.

Elodie, the most listened to female artist on Spotify Italy in 2020, will be released in September with a new single, the first chapter of the next album for which she will make use of the collaboration of Elisa, Mahmood, Dardust, Tropico, Federica Abbate, Marz and her boyfriend Marracash.

Album ready for some time for Tommaso Paradiso, after the dissolution of TheGiornalisti, but the artist explained, due to covid, that he wanted to wait for the right time to release Sulle Nuvole and be able to sing it all together. (HANDLE).