Music: Drake is the most “bankable” rapper for a duo

Artists have every interest in inviting Drake, on their single, if they want to explode their number of “streams”, reveal the figures from Spotify.

A duet with Drake is very expensive.

Which artist has never dreamed of boosting his “streams”? To achieve this, convincing rapper Drake to participate in a track seems to be the most lucrative method. In any case, this is revealed by Spotify’s statistics. According to a study based on the number of plays from 2019 to 2022, a duet with the Canadian jumps the “streams” by 2783%!

A colossal figure considering the rest of the competition. J. Cole indeed comes second at +543% while the most prominent rapper currently with his new album “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” Kendrick Lamar is third (+449%). Lil Baby (+415%) and Kanye West (+332%) complete the top 5 ahead of Eminem, sixth (+260%).

Of course, these participations have an exorbitant cost, even for leading artists supported by labels with means. While it remains difficult to know exactly the price of “featuring” for each rap star, some have nevertheless lifted the veil on their prices.

On the rise in 2020, Atlanta artist Lil Baby said he charged at least $100,000 for his participation in a song. Unless an arrangement can be found… The same Lil Baby would have agreed to pose for free on “East Point Prayer”, a title from Vince Staples’ latest album, confided the latter.

