Music from the Flora Gorgeous Gardena by Gucci ad featuring Miley Cyrus

Gucci takes us into a magical and colorful world, to present its reissue of its Flora Gorgeous Gardena eau de toilette. Featured, and for the music of the pub, the house has chosen the artist Miley Cyrus who takes up the pop title “Delicious”, of the Shampoo duo.

The ad for Gucci’s new Flora Gorgeous Gardena eau de parfum

The luxury Italian brand Gucci has decided to give its fragrance a new bottle. We thus find the same olfactory notes in a brand new packaging that combines lightness and color for a well-tamed vegetal effect. To design this jewel, Gucci drew its inspiration from the chrome bottle of its Bloom perfume released in 2018 and added a touch of flowers to recall the notes of its fragrance.

In Flora Gorgeous Gardena eau de parfum, we obviously find gardenia, pear blossom, patchouli, jasmine grandiflorum, but also brown sugar. It is therefore a floral fragrance which for this time has been revisited and concentrated to leave a powerful trail that takes us to other lands.

The advertising of Flora Gorgeous Gardena fragrance by Gucci takes place in a garden. We notice a magnificent bucolic house in the background. We see a muse all in beauty and lightness, surrounded by Persian cats and small poodles. Miley Cyrus, because it is about her, lives a moment of escape and bliss in what seems to be a dreamlike universe. She gets up and runs towards the ocean to play the guitar and take advantage of all the flowers in this garden, reminiscent of those inspired by the land of the rising sun.

The references to Japanese anime and pop culture are also very visible. We notice the nod to the Japanese garden and even in the choice of music inspired by pop and rock.

Who is the model in Gucci’s Flora Gorgeous Gardena ad?

To present his Flora Gorgeous Gardena eau de toilettethe Gucci brand has chosen Miley Cyrus as an ambassador. The actress, singer, but also composer and singer and actress has several strings to her bow. She began her career by becoming known for her role as Miley Stewart in the Disney series Hannah Montana. Destiny Hope Cyrus then began a musical career by releasing his first album in 2007. The latter would become triple platinum.

Miley Cyrus appears in many Hollywood productions, television series, TV movies, but also animated series. She also has several critically acclaimed albums to her credit to date.

What is the music in Gucci’s Flora Fantasy ad?

For the reddit of its Flora Gorgeous Gardena perfume, Gucci chose the voice of Miley Cyrus. The song that we hear throughout the ad is a cover of the title “Delicious”. This is a song by the duo shampoo released in 1995. The version of Miley Cyrus is to be discovered in the video below.

shampoois an English pop rock band consisting of two female members. Jacqueline Blake (Jacqui) and Caroline Askew (Carrie) were two childhood friends since high school. They embarked on a musical career and had relative success in the 90s.