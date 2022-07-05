Music from the McDonald’s ad “To each his own” 2022

McDonald’s presents its various services to us in its new marketing campaign. To cheerful music, “Can’t Stop the Feeling” by Justin Timberlake, the French favorite fast food chain shows how much it cares about satisfying its customers.

The McDonald’s advertisement “To each his own”

The new advertising campaign McDonald’s “To each his own service” was designed by theTBWA agency. It was made by Iconoclast and it features different actors from McDonald’s restaurants on a daily basis. Deliverers, waiters, cooks, sellers, but also customers, in a good-natured and friendly atmosphere. With this new advertisement, the restaurant chain highlights its various services that adapt to everyone’s needs. At McDonald’s, anything is possible. Table service, click & ready, McDrive, but also delivery, everywhere and for everyone.

The commercial begins with a young delivery man who takes his service singing with good humor. He arrives at McDonald’s restaurant and greets the waitress. We then land in the kitchen where the preparation of orders is done with fluidity and enthusiasm. The dishes are then taken to the tables of the customers who all seem delighted. They sing and dance, taking up the melody of the song all together in a capella. The commercial continues by showing a man who comes to collect his order while dancing. Another man places an order with the Drive. We then see the whole family in the car enjoying their McDo while singing. Then, we see a McDonald’s delivery man delivering an order to a woman who plays an instrument to the music sung by all the actors during the commercial.

What is the music of the McDonald’s ad “To each his own service”?

To promote its various services, McDonald’s has chosen music by Justin Timberlake. This is the song “Can’t Stop the Feeling”. It is a title with pop, soul and disco intonations which was released in 2016. The song was used to be the soundtrack of the animated film “The Trolls”. It was also nominated at the Golden Globe and Oscar ceremonies in the Best Original Song category. The video for the song has so far amassed over one billion five hundred million views on YouTube.

Justin Timberlake is an American singer, dancer, composer and performer. From his real name Justin Randall Timberlake, he began his career very young. Indeed, from the age of 12 he was part of the Mickey Mouse club from which come several American stars. It is also there that he will meet the one who will become his companion years later, Britney Spears.

Justin Timberlake is an American singer, dancer, composer and performer. From his real name Justin Randall Timberlake, he began his career very young. Indeed, from the age of 12 he was part of the Mickey Mouse club from which come several American stars. It is also there that he will meet the one who will become his companion years later, Britney Spears.

Justin Timberlake first flirted with popularity within his boy band NSYNC.