Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion

The combination of fashion and music is indissoluble. Singers and performers, from pop to rock to trap, in addition to being the audience of choice for the most spectacular creations of the brands, on stage or on the red carpet, play a leading role in campaigns and collections, up to become real testimonials or sign lines for brands. Associating an iconic bag with a famous contemporary face, for example, only increases its desirability: Dior involved Lily Allen, among other celebrities, in a mini clip in which he explains what can not be missing in his Lady Dior.

For Mother’s Day, the Coach brand has imagined a campaign with its bags worn by famous, including also Jennifer Lopez, as a loving daughter.

Between new launches and established partnerships, here are the stars of music most desired by the fashion system. And, this time, not only for the soundtrack.

Miley Cyrus x Gucci

It is news of early summer that, after Lana Del Rey and Harry Styles, and Miley Cyrus, 28, the latest addition to the Gucci Beauty family. With the advance of the summer, it turns out that the partnership with the Florentine brand has just begun and extends to fashion, judging by the vintage shots, in rider style, shared by the irreverent pop star.

With a well-accentuated wolf cut haircut, drip glasses with contrasting lenses, double socks, flat sneakers and monogram bag, the mix of rock and rebellious soul and delicate features of Miley Cyrus responds to the ideal of beauty and spirit sought by Gucci’s creative director, Alessandro Michele, for her fluid clothes.

Justin Bieber x Balenciaga

In extra-size volumes, bag with shoulder strap and athletic Runner shoes fresh from launch, the young idol Justin Bieber is the new ‘musical’ face of Balenciaga, in a campaign that has for actors other friends of the maison, of all ages and artistic talents, such as Isabelle Huppert.

The 27-year-old Canadian is at ease in the world of fashion: not only because he has a supermodel wife, the highly sought-after wearer Hailey Bieber, but also because, for years, Justin has been testimonial for Calvin Klein underwear. This time, Balenciaga entrusted him with the challenge of wearing pieces symbol of his ready-to-wear alongside other personalities representative of the brand.

Dua Lipa x Versace

“It’s a day I will never forget!” commented British singer Dua Lipa, on Instagram, announcing with images with strong and warm colors that she will be a “Versace girl” for next autumn winter, thanking “the icon and legend” Donatella Versace for her “affection and support”.

With long mahogany hair, minibags with jellyfish logo or square clutches, caps, vitamin dresses and camouflage furs, Dua Lipa has an increasingly accentuated style and rich in personality, compared to the beginning, an appearance not escaped the creatives of fashion. In the beauty field, the soon 26-year-old singer of Love Again it is associated with the Libre Intense fragrance by Yves Saint Laurent.

Lady Gaga, watches and perfumes

Along with David Beckham, Lady Gaga is an ambassador for the watch house Tudor. The artist’s clothes are always a statement and his eclectic wardrobe never leaves indifferent. Recently, there has been talk of the maxi brooch, signed Schiaparelli, that the singer wore on the day of the inauguration at the White House of U.S. President Joe Biden. The jewel will in fact be put up for sale and the proceeds will be donated to its Born This Way Foundation.

Living testimonial of Alexander McQueen and his Armadillo Shoes with a stratospheric plateau and a very fine heel (even for walks in the city), Lady Gaga is also the muse of a Valentino essence, Voce Viva, in a highly evocative countryside where it is difficult to define the boundary between beauty and fashion.

DJ Khaled in Dolce &Gabbana

It is an inclusive line (up to size 60), inspired as much by the Tropics as by the Mediterranean vegetation. Colorful and exotic, it is the collection with double signature Dolce &Gabbana and DJ Khaled, a name associated with the dance hits of dancefloors around the world.

Butterflies and animal prints, which distinguish the third release of Dolce&Gabbana x Khaled Khaled, are added to flamingos and lions that populate ready-to-wear and beachwear launched starting from spring, where in the logo version sewn on the clothes never lacks the ‘stamp’ of the artist’s hits: “We the best”.

Rihanna, Beyoncé and others for sportswear

Rihanna’s Fenty brand today has an indissoluble bond with her successful make-up collection. But it should not be forgotten that the first steps in the world of fashion entrepreneurship of the barbadoregna celebrity were taken in sportswear and in particular with Fenty for Puma, of which Riri was artistic director.

Thanks to the hype culture, the encroachment of sportswear in the wardrobe for leisure and the link between a certain sportswear and hip hop, the faces of contemporary popular music are of extreme appeal for brands such as Reebok, which has entrusted the eccentric Cardi B with a reinterpretation of its historic Club C sneakers, or Adidas, which for several seasons has seen Beyoncé at the helm of the line Blue Ivy, in which suits and jumpsuits are enriched with technical elements for physical activity. A list that could go on with Kanye West and Pharrell Williams.