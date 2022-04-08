Entertainment

Music news of the week: Wet Leg, November Ultra, Camila Cabello, Father John Misty and Pink Floyd

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 1 minute read

This week, we take you to meet a very beautiful person: November Ultra .

Source link

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Josh Brolin almost starred in Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’

9 mins ago

Jennifer Lopez sparks engagement rumors with Ben Affleck

11 mins ago

Alexandra Daddario shows off her spectacular abdomen in this sensual with this fitted black dress

21 mins ago

Justin Bieber: Hailey explains why she quit modeling!

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button