Music news of the week: Wet Leg, November Ultra, Camila Cabello, Father John Misty and Pink Floyd

This week, we take you to meet a very beautiful person: November Ultra .

The artists of our regions have talent

Direction Walloon Brabant where we met Éric Abraham alias Guitapapa which releases its first EP: the result of a daring musical project born in full confinement.

The jukebox of the week

A new title for Bigflo and Oli

After two years of absence, the duo returns with a new track and a clip filmed in a glass cube.

Christophe Willems releases a single

Christopher Willems teased his next album with the release of PS: I love you.

Jack White is talking about him again

This Friday, Jack White fate Fear of the Dawn which marks a homecoming for the native of Detroit.

This album will be completed this summer by Entering Heaven alive, more acoustic, scheduled for July 22.

KOWARI: the album in May

The Belgian instrumental project KOWARI has just unveiled a first single, Yam from the album which will be released on May 6th.

With this sober and intriguing first title, KOWARI gives us a glimpse of what they are: an instrumental project with a cinematic universe and electronic influences.

Pink Floyd sings for Ukraine

This is the first time since 1994 that pink floyd reunite again to release new material and their first release since their last album The Endless River in 2014.

David Gilmour and Nick Mason are joined by long-time bassist Guy Pratt and Nitin Sawhney on piano, with an incredible vocal performance from Andriy Khlyvnyuk, a member of Ukrainian band the Boomboxes.

The song, recorded on March 30, features Andriy’s vocals that he posted on his Instagram account in which we see him singing on Sofiyskaya Square in Kyiv. The sound itself Oh the Red Viburnum in the Meadow is a Ukrainian folk protest song written during the First World War. It was released around the world last month following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The title of Pink Floyd’s single comes from the last phrase of this song which translates to Hey, Hey, Rise up and Rejoice.