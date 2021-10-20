News

Music P25 virtual store opens

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon brand several songs made by different artists have been announced, among which we have Katy Perry, Post Malone and also J Balvin. A store was opened for the occasion virtual of Musica P25, in which it is possible to find the merchandising related to this impressive musical project.

Inside this store you can take a virtual tour inside a store. To be able to move you can use or the mouse – by clicking on the various icons and rooms present – or by using yellow arrows placed on the floor. Among the various things that can be purchased we have t-shirts, hats and sweatshirts. The rooms will be mainly dedicated to artists mentioned at the beginning of the article. Below, here are some of the attires featured.

We will also be able to listen to the song Electric by Katy Perry, which will accompany us on our tour of the Musica P25 store (the volume can be adjusted with a special bar located at the bottom left). There are also several posters, which will allow you to view videos, many of them related to songs. Bottom line, just in case you want to a souvenir photo, entering the second room there will be a cabin cruiser Red, called Photobooth, with which you can take a selfie – with a themed frame – that you can download to your device.

In case you want to take a look at this interesting work, you will find below the link to be able to visit it and in case even buy something!


