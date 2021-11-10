Music prodigies is life 2021, conductors, talents, solidarity number, UNICEF

All the previews and guests of the fifth edition of the Rai 1 charity show.

Back to Rai 1 Prodigies music is life 2021. The program, now in its fifth edition, is scheduled for prime time on Rai 1 Wednesday 17 November at 9.20 pm.

Made in collaboration with theUNICEF is conducted, from Theater One from Cinecittà World, from Gabriele Corsi And Serena Autieri, former host of the fourth edition.

Prodigies – music is life 2021 – previews

The protagonists of the evening are nine very young talents who will test themselves between song, dance and music. They are aged between 10 and 16 and are accompanied live by the youth orchestra “Sixth Harmonic“.

To evaluate them to form a jury made up of six well-known personalities in the entertainment world. It is about Malika Ayane, Peppe Vessicchio for singing, Samanta Togni And Luciano Cannito for dance, Ermal Meta And Laura Marzadori first violin of the orchestra of La Scala Theater in Milan for music.

Special guest of the jury is Flavio Insinna conductor of the previous editions of the program. Each category will have a finalist, while the overall winner will be awarded a scholarship offered by theUNICEF Italy. The latter is elected by a technical jury made up of 100 elements, all experts in the field of the three categories: music, dance and singing.

Guests

There are many guests present during the evening which also includes numerous moments of solidarity for theUNICEF. There will be among the guests Lino Banfi, ambassador ofUNICEF Italy who will tell about his experience in this role.

Also present Alessandra Mastronardi, Goodwill Ambassador ofUNICEF who will talk about the reception program in Turkey 100 km from Aleppo. In this case, the aim is to ensure shelter and protection for Syrian refugees and to ensure that children can go to school and complete their studies.

For this there will also be on stage Regina De Dominicis representative UNICEF in Turkey. The issue of fostering children is also addressed. And in this regard the story of Christian, a boy of Albanian origins who thanks to his foster parents managed to realize the dream of being able to dance.

The testimonial fromUNICEF Italy Stefano De Martino. During the evening you will also be the rapper Clementine which brings the story of Angela, a girl who loves dance and hip-hop who attends the Glass House from Fork to Naples.

On stage too Roy Paci to tell a story that has the city as its protagonist Palermo. Finally, the video message of the singer-songwriter is expected Last Goodwill Ambassador ofUNICEF Italy currently on a mission in Mali.

The funds raised during the course of the broadcast will support programs against child malnutrition and the Covid pandemic.

The solidarity number to which you can donate is 45525. The artistic direction is of Peppe Vessicchio. The direction is by Maurizio Pagnussat.