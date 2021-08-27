MUSIC ?? Rihanna, the richest artist in the world

For being the owner of 9 Grammy Awards, 13 American Music Awards, as many Billboard Music Awards and two BRIT Awards, Rihanna sips her voice. The latest official album, “Anti”, was released on January 28, 2016, after three years of absence from the scene. In fact, singing has become the last of the occupations of Robyn Rihanna Fenty, the queen voice of the world charts born in Barbados in 1988 and achieved success at just 17 years old. Since then, it has been a dizzying climb that has transformed her into an actress, model, entrepreneur and even a diplomat. A breathless race made of work, commitment and foresight rewarded with the announcement of “Forbes”, which in recent days has included Miss Rihanna in the list of the richest artists in the world, thanks to a net worth of one billion and 700 Millions of dollars.

An immense fortune, which according to the analysis of the authoritative American economic magazine comes mostly from channels distant from music, capitalized thanks to the massive presence on social networks, where Rihanna can count on an audience of over 100 million followers. To be even more precise, one billion and 400 million, almost all of the current account, is due to the cosmetics brand “Fenty Beauty”, of which the Barbadorian artist owns 50%, created together with the luxury giant “LVMH ”, Followed by the 270 million in revenues of the lingerie brand“ Savage x Fenty ”. The rest, 30 million dollars, comes from music, absurdly what makes them less, despite the 250 million copies sold of his 10 albums.

Quite obvious that the 33-year-old Rihanna does not have the time to do everything, especially since 2018, when her business activities were joined by the appointment as extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Barbados received directly by the premier, with the task of promoting the education, tourism and investments on the island. Not bad for the daughter of a warehouse worker and an accountant who grew up imitating Madonna and listening to Bob Marley and Whitney Houston.