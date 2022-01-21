Music streaming: Spotify remains the market leader, but Amazon and YouTube are growing the most

MIDiA Research’s latest music streaming platform market report captures a growth in paid subscribers, which increased by 109.5 million users in mid-2021, up 26.4% over the same period in 2020. The undisputed market leader remains Spotify, with 31% market share, closely followed by Apple Music, with 15%, and Amazon Music, at 13%. YouTube Music follows in fourth place, with an 8% share.

The interesting thing that emerges from the report, however, is the growth rates of the players in this sector. Spotify for example, which has lost two percentage points of market share since 2020, is unrivaled in terms of the number of new subscribers it has earned over the past year, but in terms of growth rate it is surpassed by Amazon Music, which increases its user base by 25% compared to Spotify’s 20% and closely follows Apple Music. Google’s streaming platform did even better, YouTube Music, which grew by as much as 50% in 2021, after the definitive closure of Play Music and a greater focus by Google on the YouTube music offer, winning above all the younger audience according to the report.

However, the greatest growth is given by emerging platforms, with Chinese services alone now worth 18% of the entire music streaming market. Tencent, NetEase and the Russian platform Yandex produced 37% of the growth in the number of subscriptions in the entire market.