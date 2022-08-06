Music: The titles of Calvin Harris funk albums unplayable in the evening

Five after “Funk Wav Bounces vol.1”, Calvin Harris released, on Friday, the second volume of this conceptual disc which gives pride of place to funk. The 38-year-old Scottish DJ surrounded himself with top stars to make it happen. We think here of Dua Lipa, with whom he had a hit with “One Kiss” in 2018, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams or Snoop Dogg. Despite the “tubesque” potential of some of these funk tracks, Calvin Harris will never play them at the parties where he mixes.

“It’s totally impossible to fit them into my sets. I’m not even going to try,” he revealed during an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music. He clarified that these two funk albums were never intended to be played in clubs: “These are records for long road trips or to be listened to at the beach”. The Scotsman, among the highest paid DJs in the world, however conceded that he sometimes played “Slide”, taken from “Funk Wav Bounces vol.1”. “It’s a very nice interlude in the middle of my set, but it’s really the only one I can skip,” laughed Calvin Harris.