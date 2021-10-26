Music: Tony Hadley, former Spandau Ballet singer, arrives at the Geox in Padua

PADUA. Live music starts again, after the long break at Covid, and in Padua on 14 December, at the Gran Teatro Geox, a number one of the eighties new wave arrives: Tony Hadley, former vocalist of Spandau Ballet.

Tony Hadley is one of the most influential singers in the history of world pop, awarded a gold medal by the British Academy of Composers and Songwriters, he is an authentic musical icon of the 80s. “Through the Barricades“,”True“,”Gold“are some of the hits loved by generations all over the world.

Hadley today announces a new concert, a wonderful journey through time singing all the hits of Spandau Ballet up to the songs of her solo albums, passing through unique re-interpretations of Queen and other favorite artists.

WHO IS’ Born and raised in London, Tony Hadley thought his future was in medicine until, as a boy, he won a singing competition and decided his calling was to sing… the rest is history! Tony led the legendary band Spandau Ballet which has had numerous global hit singles and albums, including, the epic Through the Barricades, international number one True, and the unofficial theme of London Olympics Gold, beloved songs. for generations all over the world.

Awarded a gold medal by the British Academy of Composers and Songwriters and an authentic musical icon of the 1980s, Tony Hadley has earned the accolade of being one of the greatest and most influential singers in the history of world pop music, still full of passion and urgency to communicate.

THE tickets for the awaited appointment they will be on sale starting from 10:00 on Thursday 28 October online on Ticketmaster.it, Ticketone.it and in ZedLive authorized sales points. All information is available on the website www.zedlive.com

After two well-documented reunions, which spawned the critically acclaimed rockumentary film “Soulboys of the Western World”, Tony left Spandau Ballet for good, to return to his successful solo career, writing, recording and performing. As a solo artist, Tony has played all over the world with both his band and his swing bands and orchestras.

In 2005 he was awarded a gold medal by the British Academy of Composers and Songwriters. 2007 saw him win a new legion of fans when he appeared as Billy Flynn in Chicago on the West End stage. In addition to his music, Tony also presents his radio show every Saturday night on Absolute Radio.

Tony also regularly does charities, performing and raising money for campaigns to fund medical research for sick children and degenerative conditions, and small personal charities where his name can help make a real difference.

In 2015 Tony had the great privilege of being invited to Buckingham Palace to meet the Queen. In 2016 he contributed to the soundtrack of the British film “Eddie The Eagle” with Hugh Jackman. 2017 saw Tony invited by actor Gary Oldman to perform at “Celebrating David Bowie” tribute concerts in London and Los Angeles, taking the stage alongside Sting and Simon Le Bon.

Tony is very fond of Italy and has a very special relationship with our country: he duet with Caparezza in one of the most successful songs of the Apulian singer, in 2019 he was one of the guests of the Sanremo Festival in the evening of duets, alongside Arisa, and is often a guest of the main Italian television broadcasts, even a few weeks ago on the stage of the Verona Arena.

TONY HADLEY

“Performing songs from his albums and the greatest hits of Spandau Ballet”

14 DECEMBER 2021, 9.15 pm

PADUA, Gran Teatro Geox

Loading... Advertisements

Ticket prices:

First stalls € 42.60 + dp

Second stalls € 38.20 + dp

First level grandstand € 33.00 + dp

Grandstand second level € 24.30 + dp

FOR INFORMATION: Zed Live – www.zedlive.com – info@zedlive.com VignaPR – www.vignapr.it – ​​info@vignapr.it VignaPR – Luigi Vignando – tel. (+39) 340 3731626 – luigi.vignando@gmail.com