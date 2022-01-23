Music, towards the return of concerts in Palermo: in July the Maneskin, then Jovanotti and Pezzali

Concerts are back in Palermo. Music claims a place in the city after two years of silence and empty stands due to the pandemic. A big comeback if you consider that the Maneskins are likely to take the stage.

If all goes as planned, the rock band of the moment will perform at the Ippodromo della Favorita in July, probably on the 11th. The date is not yet official, but the green light for a summer festival with six dates and leading artists could arrive in the middle of next week. The organizers of the Riccione Moon festival will be in town to define the details of the event that would transform the Hippodrome into a large open-air theater.

To perform, among others, in addition to Maneskin, there would also be Jovanotti, Max Pezzali, Blanco and Sangiovanni.

Palermo, therefore, is preparing to host the great artists, almost three years after the Radio Italia concert at the Foro Italico which in 2019 led to Mika and Achille Lauro performing among others. The eyes will certainly be on Jovanotti, who has not made a stop in Sicily since 2013 and will return to the beaches next summer with the Jova beach party, but above all on the Maneskin.

The Roman band is experiencing a golden moment. After two million singles sold, they also returned to the United States as guests of the popular Saturday Night Live show. Damiano, Victoria, Thomas and Ethan performed at iHeartRadio ALTer Ego 2022 in Los Angeles, in lineup with Coldplay, Kings of Leon, Twenty One Pilots and Imagine Dragons, and have just been announced at Coachella, (Indio, California , 17 and 24 April 2022), the first Italian rock band to play at the iconic festival, on the bill with the most important international artists such as Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Ye, Swedish House Mafia. An exceptional success in the United States, which began last fall with two live specials in New York and Los Angeles and the presence as a special guest at the Rolling Stones concert in Las Vegas.

With 6 diamond discs, 133 platinum and 34 gold globally and almost 4 billion streaming on all digital platforms, Måneskin are the most listened to Italians in the world on Spotify in 2021, a year that saw them protagonists of numerous successes. from first place at the 71st Sanremo Festival and the Eurovision Song Contest with the song “Zitti e buona” (five platinum discs, contained in the album “Teatro d’Ira – Vol. I”) up to the “Best Rock” award “at the MTV Emas, the first victory of an Italian artist in an international category, the double nomination for the Brit Awards as” International Group “and” International Song “and the inclusion of” I wanna be your slave “(triple platinum ) in the BBC’s “Top 10 Tracks of 2021”. And they are also preparing to return to Sanremo, this time as super guests.

The other appointments

Also stop in Palermo for the twentieth anniversary of Notre Dame de Paris and for the occasion there will be the entire original cast of the debut, with the great return of Lola Ponce and Giò Di Tonno. The show is scheduled at the Verdura Theater from 18 to 24 August.

Samuele Bersani is back live with “Cinema Samuele Tour”, the national tour in the “theaters” (organized and produced by Friends & Partners) which in April 2022 will also stop in Sicily for two appointments. The new date in Palermo has been added to the concert in Catania (April 20 at the Metropolitan Theater), April 19 at the Golden Theater (via Terrasanta, 60 – 9.00 pm), organized by Puntoeacapo and GoMad Concerti.

In Palermo, but also in Catania, Fabio Concato will also perform (dates organized by Eventi Olimpo). One year after the release of “Musico Ambulante”, the latest double CD that collects the best of the songwriter’s repertoire for guitar and voice, the artist returns to perform live in the major Italian theaters with Musico Ambulante Tour 2022. Concato will be on Thursday 3 March at the Abc Theater in Catania and on Friday 4 March at the Golden Theater in Palermo. Tickets already available in advance at the theater box offices and on the Liveticket.it circuit.

