Musical Pearls in Villa in Sappada with a female vocal concert

For the first time in Sappada, one of the most beautiful villages in Italy, the review “Perle Musicali Villa”, which takes advantage of the last glimpses of summer programming to offer the public another “taste” of what the next XII edition will be , shortly officially at the start with the autumn program of concerts, promoted by the Musica Pura Association with the artistic direction of Eddi De Nadai. An interesting opportunity to explore another historical and tourist context, proposing a particularly suggestive program, created thanks to the partnership of the Pro Loco of Sappada, always with the support of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region and the Friuli Foundation.

Concert in the church, this time, thanks to a repertoire that crosses the music of sacred inspiration over the centuries, from the early Byzantine Middle Ages to the great nineteenth-century composers up to contemporaries. Saturday 4 September at 9 pm, in the parish church of Santa Margherita, the female group Vocalia Ensemble, based in Sesto al Reghena and directed by soprano Francesca Paola Geretto, will be the protagonist, with a program that bears in the title the famous verse of Dante’s Paradise ” Virgin Mother, Daughter of Your Son ”.

Around Giuseppe Verdi’s “Laudi alla Beata Vergine”, part of his “Four Sacred Pieces” and inspired by the famous Prayer of San Bernando to the Madonna, contained in the XXXIII Canto del Paradiso, the concert builds a fascinating musical journey that starts from the IX century with an autographed prayer by Kassia from Constantinople to continue through the centuries to the present day, often favoring “feminine” compositions. The famous Abbess and mystic Hildegard von Bingen (12th century), Fanny Hensel-Mendelssohn, together with her more famous brother Felix Mendelssohn-Bartholdy, Maddalena Casulana, Renaissance composer and musician, up to Eva Ugalde (born in 1973 in San Sebastián) constitute the fil-rouge of the evening, which also includes pieces by other authors, among which the contemporaries Ramiro Real and Bernardino Zanetti stand out, in line with the spirit of the festival that puts composers of yesterday and today “in the mirror”.

The Vocalia Ensemble group, born in 2009, boasts a remarkable polyphonic repertoire, often a cappella, ranging from the Renaissance to the Baroque period with chamber orchestra, up to contemporary compositions performed with piano accompaniment. The direction has been entrusted, since its foundation, to the lyric soprano Francesca Paola Geretto, graduated in singing at the Vicenza Conservatory, with specialization studies under the guidance of Mirella Freni and Mariella Devia.

The Sappada concert is free to enter while the seats available in the church are exhausted, in compliance with anti-Covid regulations and with green-pass.