Musical Studio celebrates three decades of teaching – Latest News from Guatemala

Nearly a decade after Dr. Fredric Wertham caused a moral panic among the American population with his book Seduction of the Innocent, underground comic strips focused on politics, recreational drug use, rock music, and free sex emerged in San Francisco: themes akin to the youth counterculture movement of the time. Due to this adult theme, these new comics became known as “comix” to differentiate them from conventional comics using the “x” of the X rating used in the film industry for films not suitable for minors.

The comics industry had been muzzled for years by the Comics Code Authority regulator but had also refused to adapt to the changing times. That’s why when Robert Crumb published yarrostalks (the first comic underground of history) and the first edition of zapcomix in 1967, he started a revolution.

Filled with blatant depictions of sex, drug use, violence, and political rebellion, underground comics quickly found an enthusiastic audience among young people, who were looking to radically change the status quo and had lost interest in traditional comics. Authors such as Art Spiegelman, Spain Rodriguez and Trina Robbins were at the forefront of this new wave, with publications such as Arcadian, Cocaine Comix Y Fabulous Freak Brothers.

The comixes dealt with taboo topics such as sex, drugs and rock music.

The effect of the comixes extended beyond the confines of the underground. Beginning in 1968, the ability of comics to convey the realities of life was greatly expanded. Even the sanitized superhero habitat was all but eradicated, as Batman, Superman, and just about every other superhero evolved into complex characters with human (or human-like) flaws and ambiguities. The eventual rise of the anti-hero character (Wolverine, The Punisheretc) in the 1990s harkens back to the anti-establishment comics of the underground era.

But underground comics did much more than just break taboos and expand the reach of comics into adult themes. Creators and publishers set new standards for the comics business, establishing rights for artists and writers that were rarely allowed in the mainstream comics world, such as royalties and keeping copyrights in the hands of creators.

The popularity of underground comics accelerated for several years before a combination of circumstances led to the movement’s collapse in the late 1970s. The stage was set for the appearance of the next contender: the alternative comic.