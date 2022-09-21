Musicaline offers you a green playlist to encourage you to protect the blue planet!

On the occasion of the special environment day today on France Inter, Musicaline presents 5 hits on the ecological emergency!

Canadian singer Joni Mitchell, feminist icon of the folk scene in the 1960s, member of the Flower Power hippie movement, was probably the first to concretely sing about ecology in 1970 with Big Yellow Taxi. His song laments that a parking lot has been erected on a little corner of paradise and denounces the use by farmers of DDT, a fatal insecticide, because of its high environmental and health impact, traces of it are still found in the ground. today.

1987, Midnight Oil releases a political and ecological manifesto Beds Are Burning. This song from their 6th album Diesel and Dust will globally reveal the Australian rock band. It evokes the spoliation of an aboriginal territory by the British colonists, it is also a message aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of human activities for the planet.

And in your green playlist, on the French side, who do we find?

Imagine that I remember that in 1992 already, the rap group Assassin, co-founded by Rockin Squat, the little brother of Vincent Cassel, alerted on the damage caused by man. With their title Ecology: Save the Planet! from the album The future, what does it hold for us?, they deliver words so premonitory, that they send shivers down the spine today. Listen carefully:

The group that blew up all the meters in 2003 talking about climate and biodiversity is Mickey 3 D with Respire, from their album You are not going to die laughing. That’s nothing to say!

Behind the humorous texts of Mickaël Furnon, looms a very dark vision of our society. As black as the oceans polluted each year by many industrial boats, transporting oil, exterminating in passing entire species of fish and birds.

Billie Eilish, immobilized by a blackish and sticky texture that completely covers her, gets up and walks down a burning alley. She used the force of the images for the clip of All the good girls go to hell. Rising temperatures, overconsumption, the protection of the environment and the animal cause, it is urgent not to end up like Billie Eilish in her clip.