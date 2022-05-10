Musicals on HBO Max featuring Johnny Depp, John Travolta and Tom Cruise, among others

“Mamma Mia!”, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber” and more are on this list. (HBOMax)

Musicals have always been part of the film industry and therefore of our lives, because without the cinema it is not possible to live. Apart from creating memories in people, musicals add a rhythmic touch and sound happiness that is sometimes needed in audiovisual productions. Therefore, our question is: Are you from that exclusive audience that enjoys musicals? We hope so. And if not, you could give them a try. So, if you don’t know which ones to watch, we’ll show you a list that you can find at hbo maxworthy of marathoning and at the level of La La Land.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Hairspray: let your hair down (2007)

“Hairspray” has within its cast: John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken, Amanda Bynes, James Marsden, Queen Latifah, Brittany Snow, Zac Efron, Elijah Kelley, Allison Janney, Nikki Blonsky, Jerry Stiller and Paul Dooley. (HBOMax)

It’s a new version of the musical Underground from John Waters. Hairspray: let your hair downand focuses on the life of Tracy Turnblad (Nikki Blonski), who dreams of participating in The Corny Collins Show, Baltimore’s premier dance show. However, Tracy has a peculiar drawback: she has a somewhat voluptuous figure, which is constantly mentioned to her by her boyfriend and her overbearing mother. However, the young Turnblad is not willing to give up, because she believes in herself and her abilities, so she assures others that she was born to dance.

Mama Mia! (2008)

Story of a young woman who has grown up on a small Greek island, who has been raised by a rebellious mother who has never wanted to reveal the identity of her father. (Universal)

Mama Mia! is a screen adaptation of a hit Broadway musical of the same name. The story recounts the existence of Sophie (amanda seyfried), a young woman who lives with her mother Donna (meryl streep) on a small island located in Greece and who is about to get married. Like all human beings in the world, Sophie has a dream: to meet her father so that he can walk her down the aisle. Father that she does not know, because her mother has always hidden it from her. One day the young woman decides to invite three men to her wedding who could be her father, without imagining the consequences that this will entail.

It is starred by: Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Julie Walters, Dominic Cooper and Christine Baranski.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber (2007)

The cast of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber” is made up of: Liza Sadovy, Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Adam Roach, Buck Holland, Alan Rickman, Timothy Spall, Johnson Willis, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jayne Wisener and Gracie May; among others. (HBOMax)

Movie directed by Tim Burton that adds to the list of stories based on musical successes of Broadway. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber exposes us the perverse side of a character named Benjamin Barker, known by many as Sweeney Todd who, after being locked up in an Australian prison for 15 years, returns to London in order to exact revenge; since he considers that, due to the sentence received by a judge named Turpin, he was the victim of unjustified mistreatment. So, Benjamin opens a barbershop downtown, and the barbershop becomes the scene of terrifying events never imagined on Fleet Street.

Johnny Deep embodies Sweeney Todd.

Hedwing and the Angry Inch (2001)

“Hedwig and the Angry Inch” stars: John Cameron Mitchell, Michael Pitt, Max Toulch, Miriam Shor, Stephen Trask, Andrea Martin and Alberta Watson; among others. (HBOMax)

Here the life of Hedwig, who was born male but underwent a sex change operation that allowed her to reach freedom on the other side of the Berlin Wall and marry a United States soldier. However, the operation had complications that left him with a “irritated inch” (“angry inch”); same name with which the film was titled.

Therefore, one day, alone, not knowing what to do with her life and abandoned in a trailer park in Kansas, Hedwig decided to form a rock group, a group that allowed her to meet Tommy Gnosis, a young man who was his lover and protégé earlier in his life, who stole his songs and thanks to them he succeeded as a rock star. Accompanied by her group called “The Angry InchHedwig goes after Tommy on tour, playing half-empty restaurants to bewildered patrons and a few die-hard fans.

The Rock Age (2012)

Songs by Def Leppard, Journey, Joan Jett, Bon Jovi and many other bands are part of this production. (Warner Bros.)



rock age tells the story of Sherrie, a girl from a small town, intertwined with that of a city boy, Drew, who life crosses them at sunset, while she works for her dreams of going to Hollywood. Their story together chronicles a rock romance that unfolds through the hits of Def Leopard (British rock band from Sheffield, UK) and Bon Jovi, among other groups.

The film’s cast consists of julianne hough, Diego Bonet, Tom Cruise, Russell Brand, Paul Giamatti, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Malin Akerman, Mary J. Blige and Alec Baldwin.

KEEP READING:

conversations with friends: a series that tests friendship, passion and love

Five reasons to watch the trilogy again The Godfather

First official preview of Avatar: The Way Of Watersequel to the acclaimed play by James Cameron