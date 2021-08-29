Musician Chuck E. Weiss, friend of Johnny Depp and Tom Waits, has died

The American musician Chuck E. Weiss, singer and drummer known for launching the Viper Room, the venue owned by Johnny Depp, and for being a staple of the Los Angeles art scene, died at the age of 76 from complications of a tumor on the 20th. last July. The news of the disappearance, after the funeral took place, was published by New York Times and on the band’s Facebook page. Weiss was the frontman of the band Imperial Crowns. Born in Colorado and raised in his parents’ record store in Denver, Weiss met there Tom Waits. From their friendship and collaboration, songs like Spare Parts I (A Nocturnal Emission), from the album Nighthawks at the Diner -, then they moved together to Los Angeles.

Brilliant and quirky, Weiss was also known for his friendship with Tom Waits, of which he was a drinking buddy, and for being the subject of the hit song of Rickie Lee Jones (formerly of Waits) Chuck E.’s In Love, born from their romantic relationship.

Chuck E. Weiss began his musical career as a drummer by touring with the bluesman Lightnin ‘Hopkins. In the sixties he recorded with Willie Dixon, Muddy Waters, Dr. John, Roger Miller. In 1981 he formed the band Gd Damn Liars with whom he spent the next eleven years performing in clubs in Los Angeles. Having become a cult character, but completely disappeared from the scene, in 1999 Weiss published Extremely Cool, 18 years after the dazzling debut of The Other Side of Town. After two more albums, in 2014 he recorded Red Beans and Weiss, produced with the encouragement of two celebrity friends, Johnny Depp and Tom Waits.