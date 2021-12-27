Musicians and virtual experiences, concerts to conquer the metaverses
2021 was characterized by some interactive experiments in the musical field: let’s recap together which ones, thinking about what future they may have in the metaverses.
In this 2021, various unrelated experiments were carried out, which combined interactive environments, video games and musicians: let’s say “musicians” and not simply “music”, because being artists outside the world of video games has been a characterizing feature of these projects.
The artists involved did not follow a single path: the fact is that there were three events that, in the future, could be remembered as forerunners. Before remembering what they were, it is good to understand how the definition of “video game”, in these cases, is rather restrictive: it is a definition used in the absence of a more appropriate term. Multimedia experiences would have been better? Perhaps, but it is also true that interaction, moving a character within a virtual world, is a primary, absolutely fundamental part of these experiments.
We will try to approach the question from two points of view: that of gamers, who have been offered content that is not necessarily related to their tastes, and that of music fans not accustomed to gaming, how much they have to work hard to “approach” similar worlds, how much they are interested in doing it for the possible “reward”.
The fact is that these experiences seem to be the seminal ones of the gods metaversi, which is the means by which big video game producers like Fortnite or Roblox are trying to transform their product into something slightly different. Something broader, more varied and consequently profitable.
Kid A Mnesia Exhibition
A month ago it was released, on PlayStation 5, PC and Mac (through the Epic Games Store), Kid A Mnesiac Exhibition, which we covered in detail in our review. In this article, as with the experiences that we will deal with later, we will not go into deeper details, but we will limit ourselves to highlighting the substance of the experience. By definition of the authors, Kid A Mnesiac Exhibition “is not a game”: it is one of the first sentences you read, and it is a warning to users.
Kid A Mnesiac Exhibition is basically a virtual exhibition organized by Radiohead, mainly in the people of Thom Yorke (singer, musician and leader of the band) and Stanley Donwood (author of the covers of all the groups of the group, except the first): the project involved two software houses, was supported by Epic Games, and was mainly developed during the lockdown. It is a “video game” that celebrates the twenty years of Kid A and Amnesiac, two albums that have marked (and captured) the spirit of the ’00s like very few others.
Although it is the most complete and painstaking project among those covered in the piece, it is also the one that has the least hope of originating a future trend. It’s about a virtual exhibition, full of exceptional music and grotesque scenography, in which you face a journey in first person: a journey with an unexpected ending, which lasts a maximum of two hours.
As we wrote in the review, the main criticism of Kid A Mnesia: Exhibition lies in the unclear target. For a “hardcore” player who does not know Radiohead, the experience is too little playful, and does not allow you to greatly appreciate the art of the group: this is because the songs of Kid A and Amnesiac are fragmented and contextualized at the narrative level. And the latter is also the reason why, on the contrary, the project is very interesting for fans of the Oxford band: there are variations, decompositions and hidden tracks that do not appear in the two celebrated records. At the same time, there are parts that are too playful for a fan who is unfamiliar with exploring a three-dimensional world: the ways to follow are not at all obvious, and a neophyte could miss at least half of the content offered.
The operation was also seen in an ambiguous way by fans of the band. Fans who have been pampered and spoiled and bewitched by the group’s historic avant-garde marketing, which in 2000 had anticipated Kid A with mini films on the internet, when the internet was certainly not as widespread as it is now, which in 2007 it had proposed to the world, in a context in which piracy was rampant, a record that you could pay at will (yes, even zero Euros): we are referring to In Rainbows. Kid A Mnesia was experienced differently. Both because it is a celebratory operation of the past, albeit fully contemporary in the means, and because it has been interpreted – by some – as a tool to expand one’s audience to a different audience than usual (read “less refined”). This discourse could enter into usual prejudices that have always tainted video games, and we use the conditional only for education.
Oberhasli and Fortnite
Of the operation of deadmau5, Canadian DJ and music producer (whose works range from electronics to trip hop), we had talked extensively in this special. Again, let’s run a brief summary. The North American musician, through Core (an intuitive game / software to create games / software), has developed his own metaverse owner to promote himself and his music.
The universe in question is called Oberhasli and, unlike Kid A Mnesia Exhibition, could mark a starting point. It is a primordial, essential metaverse with a strong visual identity, aimed at sharing the creations of its author, and at promoting his music (and his merchandising). Now, if the modus operandi of deadmau5 were followed by other famous musicians, Oberhasli it could really be considered, in the future, a kind of little big bang.
Because the exhibition / concert with which deadmau5 presented it to the world (the first of a long series), attended by thousands of people, was not only a virtual experience, but also an experience in which music and interaction they went hand in hand, where the sounds were influenced by the scenography, by the situations, and vice versa. And in which, unlike Kid A Mnesia Exhibition, the events happened “live”.
If Oberhasli is the one we believe has the most potential to indicate a new course to the market, there is no doubt that what is happening on Fortnite can prove to be hugely influential. However similar they may appear and how much they may both belong to the emerging world of metaversi, the two operations are different. Oberhasli is a virtual world in which the contents of a real artist are experienced: a parallel place, an interactive amplification of the author and his musical imagination. Provided it doesn’t work that way. Fortnite is a video game and as a video game it is creating its own narrative universe live together with the users: a narrative universe of which they have been part, and will be part, even of the “real” celebrities.
It seems like a small difference, but it’s not. If Oberhasli is an emanation of Deadmau5, Ariana Grande’s concert in Fornite was a marriage between the singer and a virtual narrative universe: in the past there had already been similar concerts in the Epic Games game, such as the famous one by Travis Scott . Ariana Grande’s was different precisely because it was more integrated into the game universe: it was at the same time a concert by Ariana Grande and a concert within Fortnite, well inserted in the context of the work, and declined through it.
The target of the two projects is also very different, and for this reason both could prove to be the forerunners of some future “movement”. Oberhasli indirectly advertises Core, but this is certainly not its fulcrum: Oberhasli is a small metaverse that aims to welcome deadmau5 fans. Basically, a path that leads from music to “video game”. Fortnite concerts essentially offer the opposite path: from the video game, in this case one of the most popular on the planet, to music. And not simply to music, but to music that is narratively contextualized from within an already existing fantasy world.
Two short and extreme examples that could whet your imagination. Think of an Oberhasli dei Beatles, in which every week cover concerts of the band are performed, and there are areas inspired by each record of the English group, with shops where you can buy exclusive merchandising from the virtual world, whether digital or materially arriving in your homes.
Regarding the Fortnite model, its potential is all in the fact that, unlike Oberhasli, it is a constantly evolving universe, which is frequented and loved regardless of the artists and scheduled concerts. A real virtual world in which players meet to fight in the battle royale, but in the future also to hear concerts, see films or simply meet friends from all over the world.
However things turn out, this 2021 was definitely a starting point.