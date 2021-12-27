Musicians and virtual experiences, concerts to conquer the metaverses

2021 was characterized by some interactive experiments in the musical field: let’s recap together which ones, thinking about what future they may have in the metaverses.

In this 2021, various unrelated experiments were carried out, which combined interactive environments, video games and musicians: let’s say “musicians” and not simply “music”, because being artists outside the world of video games has been a characterizing feature of these projects. The artists involved did not follow a single path: the fact is that there were three events that, in the future, could be remembered as forerunners. Before remembering what they were, it is good to understand how the definition of “video game”, in these cases, is rather restrictive: it is a definition used in the absence of a more appropriate term. Multimedia experiences would have been better? Perhaps, but it is also true that interaction, moving a character within a virtual world, is a primary, absolutely fundamental part of these experiments. Oberhasli: one of the most interesting projects of the year We will try to approach the question from two points of view: that of gamers, who have been offered content that is not necessarily related to their tastes, and that of music fans not accustomed to gaming, how much they have to work hard to “approach” similar worlds, how much they are interested in doing it for the possible “reward”. The fact is that these experiences seem to be the seminal ones of the gods metaversi, which is the means by which big video game producers like Fortnite or Roblox are trying to transform their product into something slightly different. Something broader, more varied and consequently profitable.

Kid A Mnesia Exhibition Kid A Mnesia Exhibition: one of the exhibitions within the virtual exhibition A month ago it was released, on PlayStation 5, PC and Mac (through the Epic Games Store), Kid A Mnesiac Exhibition, which we covered in detail in our review. In this article, as with the experiences that we will deal with later, we will not go into deeper details, but we will limit ourselves to highlighting the substance of the experience. By definition of the authors, Kid A Mnesiac Exhibition “is not a game”: it is one of the first sentences you read, and it is a warning to users. Kid A Mnesiac Exhibition is basically a virtual exhibition organized by Radiohead, mainly in the people of Thom Yorke (singer, musician and leader of the band) and Stanley Donwood (author of the covers of all the groups of the group, except the first): the project involved two software houses, was supported by Epic Games, and was mainly developed during the lockdown. It is a “video game” that celebrates the twenty years of Kid A and Amnesiac, two albums that have marked (and captured) the spirit of the ’00s like very few others. Kid A Mnesia Exhibition: a dejected little monster observes one of the band’s concerts Although it is the most complete and painstaking project among those covered in the piece, it is also the one that has the least hope of originating a future trend. It’s about a virtual exhibition, full of exceptional music and grotesque scenography, in which you face a journey in first person: a journey with an unexpected ending, which lasts a maximum of two hours. As we wrote in the review, the main criticism of Kid A Mnesia: Exhibition lies in the unclear target. For a “hardcore” player who does not know Radiohead, the experience is too little playful, and does not allow you to greatly appreciate the art of the group: this is because the songs of Kid A and Amnesiac are fragmented and contextualized at the narrative level. And the latter is also the reason why, on the contrary, the project is very interesting for fans of the Oxford band: there are variations, decompositions and hidden tracks that do not appear in the two celebrated records. At the same time, there are parts that are too playful for a fan who is unfamiliar with exploring a three-dimensional world: the ways to follow are not at all obvious, and a neophyte could miss at least half of the content offered. Kid A Mnesia Exhibition: the room that hosts the music of The National Anthem The operation was also seen in an ambiguous way by fans of the band. Fans who have been pampered and spoiled and bewitched by the group’s historic avant-garde marketing, which in 2000 had anticipated Kid A with mini films on the internet, when the internet was certainly not as widespread as it is now, which in 2007 it had proposed to the world, in a context in which piracy was rampant, a record that you could pay at will (yes, even zero Euros): we are referring to In Rainbows. Kid A Mnesia was experienced differently. Both because it is a celebratory operation of the past, albeit fully contemporary in the means, and because it has been interpreted – by some – as a tool to expand one’s audience to a different audience than usual (read “less refined”). This discourse could enter into usual prejudices that have always tainted video games, and we use the conditional only for education.