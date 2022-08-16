Musicians say they were scammed in the United States

The musicians left Valledupar, Colombia, on May 22, 2022 and arrived in Providence the next day. Photo: El Tiempo newspaper Colombia

The illusion of a group of exponents of folklore vallenato which was intended to represent the culture of this musical genre in Providence, Rhode Island (United States), ended in a terrifying “legend”, since, according to them, they were victims of a hoax.

According to the complainants, the false musical presentations were selectively called by the Corporation Your Voice is Music INC., based on the profile of each of them.

In this sense, they had to develop a project that had been leading the academy, which began from Colombiawith task assignments according to abilities Y talents of the exponents.

Among the musicians are the Vallenato King 2005, Juan José Granados, José del Carmen ‘Tito’ Castilla (former cashier of Diomedes Díaz), Giovani Caraballo (chorister), Virgilio Barrera (guacharaquero), Daniel de la Hoz (pianist-music producer) , Carlos Orozco (singer and music producer), Yoiler Vanegas (drummer), Eliécer Jiménez (folklorist, poet, musical cultist) and Leonardo Salcedo (guitarist and vallenato king of unreleased song 2018).

Those affected say that, since they arrived in Providence, the director of the academy, Janeth ‘La Negra’ Caicedo, has prevented them from interacting with people other than the group, arguing that are at risk.

“They placed us in a residence in East ProvidenceWhere we went deprived of leaving, arguing that it is dangerous. That if something happens, the policies for sure of the company. We can’t receive visitors either,” said Carlos Orozco.

The musicians left Valledupar, Colombia, on May 22, 2022 and arrived in Providence the next day, with the promise, according to them, of receiving a basic monthly salary of USD 1,500. Supposedly they had organized and scheduled shows, but so far nothing of what was promised has been executed.

“The director of the academy, Yaneth Caicedo, threatens us. She says she has the authority to take away our passport. She said that her lawyer could tear out the visa page if she wanted, ”says Daniel de la Hoz.

They emphasize that the situation is unsustainable, because Caicedo intimidates them with negative reports on immigration if they speak ill of the project. In this way, “we will not be able to enter the country anymore.”

“It already started with giving out Eliécer Jiménez, who left because he couldn’t stand any more humiliation. He only received back the sum of USD 15 and 80,000 Colombian pesos (USD 19) ”, the complainants allege.

Similarly, they state that other members of the group such as Juan José Granados, Virgilio Barrera and José del Carmen Castilla were also sent to Colombia for no reason.

“The director justified that they had been irresponsible, which is not true, because they always complied with what was required,” they maintain.

These facts were reported to the consulate of Colombia in Bostonwho advised them with immigration lawyers to study the case.

The academy fights back

Janeth ‘La Negra’ Caicedo, founder and director of the Corporación Tu Voz es Música INC, explained that her entity has been leading for seven years comprehensive artistic training projects in the United Statesto promote art and folklore, through cultural events and musical education.

“It is a serious, responsible academy. We seek to strengthen vallenato folklore beyond festivals and nightclub events. It is a structured plan, with scheduled agendas”, explained Caicedo.

In relation to the complaints made by the exponents of folklore, Caicedo specified that the events and training programs, for which the musicians were hired in general, are part of the Grand Tour Vallenato project.

“The tickets were managed with the Ministry of Culture. The expenses of cultural visa, P3 of folkloric privilege and of all the economic resources generated by the project, the company made them”, stressed the founder.

Similarly, he explained that since the arrival of the musicians no shows have been held. So far only developed promotional presentations: El Cafetal, The Colors Fest and Eas Water Dawn Town.

“They are previous presentations for the shows that we had scheduled, of which the group was paid USD 2,094 at a general level for the three events. The contract that was made for them was for USD 1,500, an estimate so that migration would know what was going to be charged for the musical shows”, he stressed.

In addition, he stressed that, during the stay of the musiciansthe company also assumed the expenses that demand their stay: residence, food, medicines.

“So far, we have invested USD 3,500 for the rental of the house, furniture. To this we add USD 247 in calling cards to their relatives, plus medication expenses, because one of them got sick. Since they do not have an international account, a total of USD 4,500 (total group) was transferred to their relatives. I have all the files and attachments”, he highlighted.

He defended the good name of his company and stated that at no time have they been prevented from leaving to the artists, under any type of threats.

“They are adults. We have only made recommendations, because they came to this country under our responsibility. Precisely the visa expires today, Monday, August 15. We wanted to highlight your good talent and they affected us in this wayto”, said Caicedo.