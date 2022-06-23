Musiquito leaves his voice embodied in the merengue that combines the jocular and the mischievous

And “who would have thought that this yucca eater from Moca would transcend so much?” Musiquito joked when reviewing a career in merengue, a rhythm with which he achieved popularity among Dominicans and notoriety in some other countries, distinguishing himself for his way of interpreting playful and mischievous lyrics at the same time.

Since he was a child he was attracted to music and living near the Parque Presidente Ramón (Mon) Cáceres he was lucky enough to enjoy the presentation of the music band of his town, which played on Thursdays and Sundays.

At the age of seven, he was accompanied by his mother and he danced so much that he drew people’s attention, but not the band’s. The director of the band is the one who suggests to his mother that he take him to music school and says that a year later he already knew the complete solfeggio book.

When he was nine years old, he joined the municipal music band playing the snare drum and it is a presentation, which gives rise to the name of Musiquito, since it was a boy playing among men, and the people shouted “Here come the musicians with a little musician! ”.

Musiquito recalled that in 1958, the band played before Rafael Trujillo Molina and the dictator, surprised by his skill as a musician, gave him 100 pesos (a lot of money for the time), which were distributed among his entire family and they only bought him some “shoes ”.

Musiquito only attended eighth grade, but his mother, who was the town librarian, forced him to read newspapers and books to cultivate his intellect, in addition to studying music.

The musician and singer was one of the founders of the Los Juveniles group, formed by Luis Ovalles, along with his friend the late Víctor Taveras.

“If I have had five friends, Víctor Taveras was one of them,” he said repeatedly.

Musiquito stood out in the 1980s with a playful street meringue. His arrangements also marked that musical line between playfulness and mischief.

“Cométela ripiá”, “El gago”, “El bootblack”, “Yo lo colo”, “Chocolate”, “Señor va a Limpia”, “El Añoñaíto”, “Tulipán”, were some of his hits.

With his group he traveled to Colombia, Panama, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and Miami, New York and other states.

In Colombia he had the opportunity to play twice for the fearsome capo Pablo Escobar Gaviria, in Medellín. “I’m not ashamed to say that I played for Pablo Escobar, I remember a party at his mother’s house in Medellín, where they paid me 10 thousand dollars.”

Also in Las Vegas, Musiquito told in a YouTube interview with Silvio Mora, who performed a merengue for a Donald Trump activity, and was paid five thousand dollars for him and five thousand for the musicians.

Musiquito died yesterday, Wednesday, waiting to be recognized for his more than 50-year career in music. In 2018, a delegation of Mocan personalities, including the deceased

Adriano Miguel Tejada and Víctor Taveras, together with the communicator Domingo Bautista, arrived at the office of the Association of Art Chroniclers, Acroarte, to deliver a document to its directors in search of recognition of their 50 years of experience at that time.

Francisco Arturo Avelino García, his real name, died early on Wednesday, his native Moca, the product of a sudden heart attack and left without seeing that he was recognized in his fair dimension.

+ believer

In the interview with Silvio Mora, Musiquito defined himself as a faithful believer in God, who twice sang to the most fearsome Colombian capo Pablo Escobar Gaviria and to the businessman (later president of the United States) Donald Trump. Furthermore, it was proclaimed that he discovered Huchi Lora and Jaime Chanlate as merengue composers.

“I am a faithful believer of God. I do not go to mass, but every day, very early, I go to church to pray because I have a very close relationship with God, “confessed the musician to his colleague.