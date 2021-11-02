Musk, 6 billion for world hunger, but UN shows how it spends it – World

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world with a fortune of over $ 300 billion, is ready to spend $ 6 billion to help end world hunger but on one condition: the UN must show where it is going. the funds and must prove that the figure can solve the problem.

The opening of Tesla’s patron follows the comments of the director of WFP, David Beasley, who in an interview with CNN in recent days had ‘challenged’ the scroungers, and in particular Musk and Jeff Bezos, to help with a ‘one-off ‘to solve the problem of world hunger. “Six billion to help 42 million people at risk of dying. It’s not complicated,” Beasley said. Musk replied on Twitter: “If WFP can describe here on Twitter exactly how 6 billion will solve world hunger, I sell Tesla shares immediately. But the public must see exactly how the resources are spent.”