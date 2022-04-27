Musk already has his media speaker. He is just the latest billionaire who wants to control the public debate.

The richest man in the world already has the most influential social network. Musk already used Twitter as a powerful loudspeaker, but his way of communicating was through tweets. In the future he will be able to do it with his own strategic decisions about the platform. Freedom of expression is the most repeated concept by Musk himself; a topic as controversial as it is current. In a context of strong technology regulation, the controversial tycoon has decided to take the initiative.





Twitter as a political weapon against Europe and the US. As the owner of Twitter, Musk’s impact takes on a new dimension. One closely linked to the political world. The restoration of Donald Trump’s account is on the table, but it is only the tip of the iceberg.

On the part of the European Commission, the Digital Services Law (DSA) has been agreed, which may conflict with Musk’s decisions. “Whether it’s cars or social networks, any company that operates in Europe must comply with our rules, regardless of its shareholding. Musk knows this well,” warns Thierry BretonEuropean Commissioner for the Interior.

From the United States, the reform of Section 230 has been proposed. Until now, the responsibility of the platforms is limited, but that could change. If the technology lobby was against this reform, with Musk the clash against the Biden Administration regarding this matter could reach higher levels. And it is that if there is a social network affected by a possible reform, that is Twitter.

The thing about Bezos and the Washington Post now seems insignificant. When Amazon founder Jeff Bezos bought the Washington Post, he was the richest person in the world. Now it’s the second. Bezos has been surpassed by Musk not only in wealth, but also in influence over public debate. Despite having an antagonistic relationship, his movements are quite related.

We see a trend of super millionaires of our era with access to huge media platforms. Platforms with which to channel your opinion on certain topics. It is not about intervening directly in certain columns or news, but helping to establish an editorial line or a position on the public debate in accordance with their vision of the world.

They are not the only ones. Bernard Arnault, CEO of luxury firm LVMH and the world’s third-richest person, has until recently held a strong stake in the Lagardère group.

Gautam Adani, Indian millionaire and fifth richest person in the world, has also decided to invest in the media business, to “protect his reputation by exercising greater control over the reports of his activities”, according to the Adani Watch group.

Attacking the rival through his means. “According to the numbers, Twitter is not the most successful social media platform, it’s not even the most influential in the market,” reads a Washington Post column that might as well have been written by Jeff Bezos himself. And it has not been the only news in this direction.

Their rivalry is well known, but since the purchase of Twitter it has been more direct. On the Twitter platform itself, Jeff Bezos took aim at Musk, indicating a possible relationship with the Chinese government and his influence in determining censorship on Twitter.

Information is power. The relationship of the most powerful people with the media has been a constant throughout history. Controlling the main newspapers has been a very repeated maneuver and in fact the first newspapers were born with this motivation. Presidents like Benjamin Franklin helped create the first newspapers. Rupert Murdoch, Carlos Slim or Silvio Berlusconi are names that come to mind when power is related to the media.

Musk takes another step in this close history between public debate and the media. Understanding that information is so fragmented that it is difficult for a single media outlet to have so much influence. In order to have weight in what is said and how it is said, it is easier to go directly to the battlefield. Musk may not control the conversation, but he will play at home.

