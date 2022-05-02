Musk believes this power source will be the preferred option

Musk believes that this energy source will be the preferred global option

A Elon Muskthrough its electric car company Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), is credited with furthering the cause of the environment by offering an alternative to gasoline-powered vehicles. The businessman weighed in on Sunday sharing his views on which renewable energy source will see wider adoption.

What has happened

Musk was responding to a tweet quoted from an article published on Universal-Sci.com that delved into the investigation of the UC Berkeley. The research concluded that a photovoltaic array using compressed hydrogen for energy storage was the best solution. The finding was based on a study of various methods of producing energy on Mars. Scientists favored hydrogen for storing excess energy, as it can also be used to create ammonia for fertilizer when combined with nitrogen, this information notes. The surplus electricity can be used to generate hydrogen from water and then stored in pressurized containers from which energy can be extracted at a later time using fuel cells, according to the research.

Tesla CEO Opinion

Musk objected to this stating that it was not true, and that the world will choose the batteries.

Tesla makes battery electric cars (BEVs). Fuel cell powered cars (FCEVs) are also currently used alongside BEVs and are said to confer benefits such as extended range, heavy payloads and flexibility. Among the major original equipment manufacturers, only Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) and Hyundai Motor Company (OTC:HYMTF) had FCEV units in production in 2021, according to IDTechEx. About 10,000 FCEVs were sold in 2020 compared to 3 million units sold in 2021. Tesla closed Friday’s session down 0.77% at $870.76, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Felixsj on Wikimedia

