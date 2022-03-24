Musk celebrates as Tesla formalizes the opening of its new gigafactory in Europe

Tesla this week delivered to customers in Germany the first 30 models made at its $5.5 billion Gruenheide plant, opening its first European production center, which is the largest investment in a German car plant in recent history.

Chief Executive Elon Musk arrived in Berlin on Monday for the event, tweeting: “Excited to deliver the first production cars made by Giga Berlin-Brandenburg tomorrow!” In fact, for many the dance with which he celebrated the opening of the place was curious.

Selected customers will receive the Model Y Performance configuration, a vehicle that costs 63,990 euros ($70,300) with a range of 514 km, it said. Tesla adding that new orders from the plant could be delivered from April.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attended the event that Musk hoped would happen eight months ago. Even so, local authorities said it had still been completed relatively quickly. “Some people didn’t trust that Germany could do this,” regional finance minister Joerg Steinbach said on rbb radio on Tuesday. “We show it to the world.”

More than 3,000 of the plant’s expected 12,000 workers have been hired so far, Tesla said Tuesday. The delay in licensing the plant meant Tesla had to fill earlier European orders from its Shanghai factory, driving up logistics costs. “It makes a huge difference in the efficiency of capital in locating production within a continent,” Musk tweeted.

At full capacity, the plant will produce 500,000 cars a year, more than the 450,000 battery electric vehicles that German rival Volkswagen sold globally in 2021. It will also generate 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) of battery power, surpassing all other plants. Germany.

For now, Volkswagen still has the upper hand in Europe’s electric vehicle market, with a 25% market share to Tesla’s 13%. Musk has said ramping up production will take longer than the two years it took to build the plant.

JPMorgan forecast that Gruenheide would produce around 54,000 cars in 2022, rising to 280,000 in 2023 and 500,000 in 2025.

Volkswagen, which has already received 95,000 electric vehicle orders in Europe this year, is planning a new 2 billion euro ($2.2 billion) electric vehicle plant alongside its Wolfsburg factory and six battery plants across Europe.

But its timeline lags behind Tesla, with the electric vehicle factory opening in 2026 and the first battery plant in 2023.

Tesla received the final go-ahead from local authorities on March 4 to begin production, provided it met several conditions, covering issues such as water use and air pollution control.

The automaker came close to losing its water supply contract when local environmental groups filed a complaint against the Ministry of the Environment challenging the license it granted to Tesla’s water supplier.