Musk confirms: four independent motors and wheels for Cybertruck immediately. It’s ‘Crab Mode’ for moving diagonally

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
When it comes to rumors about the Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup on Twitter, often directly Elon Musk to intervene and give details. also happened with regard to the tweet that anticipated Tesla’s decision not to produce its electric-powered pick-up in a single-engine version, but to start directly with the 2,3 and 4-engine options.

Cybertruck: starting from the 4-engine version

Elon Musk intervened saying that the Initial production of the Cybertruck will be concentrated on the version with four independent engines for the four wheels. Musk speaks of ultra-fast response and precise torque control on each wheel thanks to the adoption of 4 independent motors.

Further details come from the response to another tweet within the same conversation, which asked if Cybertruck will be able to spin on itself ‘like a tank’. In this case Musk gave an important detail: ‘It will have steering wheels both at the front and at the rear‘. The pick-up will therefore be able to make very tight turns, but not to turn on itself (as happens when a tank drives the tracks in reverse). The two steering axles will then allow the ‘Crab Mode‘, i.e. lo lateral movement diagonally, a feature that seems to drive Americans crazy after the presentation of theHummer EV.

1 minute read
