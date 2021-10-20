Musk confirms himself as the richest in the world, the creator of Bitcoin (would be) in the Top 20

Tesla stock closed yesterday at $ 864 per share, ever closer to the highs of last January, when it reached and exceeded $ 880 per share. As a consequence Elon Musk’s first position as richest man on Earth strengthens, with an estimated assets of $ 241.1 billion.
Perhaps even more interesting is the prediction made by Morgan Stanley which predicts that not so much thanks to Tesla – which is also scoring excellent results – as thanks to SpaceX, Musk will in the future become the first man to hold $ 1 trillion worth. SpaceX, according to analyst Adam Jonas, has great growth potential above all thanks to the versatility of a business that is more than one thing at the same time: a company that deals with infrastructure, space exploration but also communications, thanks to Starlink.
Meanwhile, the list of the richest in the world, behind Musk, shows the usual names: Jeff Bezos in second, Bernard Arnault of LVMH in third, Bill Gates in fourth and Larry Page in fifth. Followed by Mark Zuckerberg, Sergey Brin, Oracle’s Larry Ellison, Steve Ballmer and Warren Buffett. Aside from the latter and Bernard Arnault, it’s pretty much a domain of American tech companies, as usual.
There is a curiosity, however, that is not reported in this ranking: Satoshi Nakamoto, the alleged creator of Bitcoin, would join the Top 20 by virtue of the Bitcoins he would have at his disposal. In fact, in the early days of Bitcoin, Nakamoto would have accumulated about 1 million coins through mining (however a very rough estimate) which have never been moved from the wallets attributed to the creator of the cryptocurrency. With BTC currently trading at around $ 64,000, it reaches around $ 64 billion and a ranking position between the twentieth and fifteenth. Also because the Bitcoin Cash, BitcoinSV and eCash coming from the hard fork of the leading cryptocurrency.
However, it should be noted that this is an account that leaves the time it finds. Bitcoin is first and foremost very volatile, so possibly Satoshi Nakamoto’s position in the ranking would be very unstable. But above all Satoshi Nakamoto does not exist: despite the speculations and the passing of the years, no one knows who he really is, if one or more people, if man or woman, if alive or dead. It is not even said that whoever hides behind Nakamoto still has access to those wallets and, with the years passing and those first coins still standing, it is likely that those Bitcoins will never or can never be moved again, resulting in fact lost.