Musk confirms himself as the richest in the world, the creator of Bitcoin (would be) in the Top 20

Tesla stock closed yesterday at $ 864 per share, ever closer to the highs of last January, when it reached and exceeded $ 880 per share. As a consequence Elon Musk’s first position as richest man on Earth strengthens, with an estimated assets of $ 241.1 billion.

Perhaps even more interesting is the prediction made by Morgan Stanley which predicts that not so much thanks to Tesla – which is also scoring excellent results – as thanks to SpaceX, Musk will in the future become the first man to hold $ 1 trillion worth. SpaceX, according to analyst Adam Jonas, has great growth potential above all thanks to the versatility of a business that is more than one thing at the same time: a company that deals with infrastructure, space exploration but also communications, thanks to Starlink.

Meanwhile, the list of the richest in the world, behind Musk, shows the usual names: Jeff Bezos in second, Bernard Arnault of LVMH in third, Bill Gates in fourth and Larry Page in fifth. Followed by Mark Zuckerberg, Sergey Brin, Oracle’s Larry Ellison, Steve Ballmer and Warren Buffett. Aside from the latter and Bernard Arnault, it’s pretty much a domain of American tech companies, as usual.