Musk: “Europe must increase nuclear production”

The energy question has become the main topic of the latest speeches by Elon Musk. After asking the United States to increase the use of oil and gas to alleviate the consequences of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict on fuel prices, Tesla’s number one addresses Europe with a predictable but nevertheless significant proposal in light of the recent debate on the taxonomy of sources and the consequences of the invasion of Ukraine on methane supplies. “It is obvious,” Musk wrote on Twitter, “that Europe must restart dormant nuclear power plants and increase the energy production of existing ones. It is essential for national and international security.”

“No radiation risk”. The entrepreneur excludes any fear of the risks associated with the radioactivity of nuclear power plants, recalling that he traveled to Japan shortly after the Fukushima disaster. “The radiation risk is much, much lower than most people believe,” assured Musk. In his opinion, “radiation is everywhere. Radio waves, cosmic X-rays, microwaves, infrared rays, UV rays, visible light, gamma rays, alpha radiation, beta radiation, neutrinos and so on. , they all penetrate our body every day. ” However, “nuclear is far better for global warming than burning hydrocarbons for producing energy.” Musk’s support for atomic energy shouldn’t come as a surprise, given what he said last September at the Italian Tech Week: “In the long run, I think we will be able to get more energy from the sun and wind, but we also need to think positively about nuclear power. I was surprised by the countries that abandoned it because it is a safe technology. We should use more of it,” or at least not shut down existing power plants because they pose no danger. There is evidence that there are more health problems with coal than with nuclear power. ”