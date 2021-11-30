Musk evokes risk of bankruptcy for SpaceX: too many problems in the production of Starship engines

According to the contents of a letter to SpaceX employees sent by Elon Musk during the Thanksgiving holidays, and published exclusively by the online magazine Space Explored, the American space company is in big trouble. While the anticipation for the Starship’s first orbital flight test grows, the letter shows that SpaceX is facing major difficulties in the production of the Raptor engines that equip the Super Heavy first stage and the Starship spacecraft:

“Unfortunately, the production crisis of the Raptors is much worse than it seemed until a few weeks ago. As we investigated the problems that emerged at the exit of the previous senior management, they sadly appeared more serious than had been reported” Elon Musk, SpaceX

The reference is to Will Heltsley, former vice president of thrusters, who would have been relieved of office due to the lack of progress in the development of the Raptors no more than ten days ago. In the letter, Musk invites employees to get back to work immediately after the holidays to deal with what he bluntly calls “a disaster” for the company.

Starship crucial to the future of SpaceX

The mass production of Raptor engines is essential to the success of the Starship program that SpaceX is betting its future on. If the latest headlines have all been for the events related to NASA’s Artemis program, to which SpaceX will provide a modified version of Starship for the transport of astronauts to the surface of the Moon, the main purpose of the new system is to replace in the long run period the reliable Falcon 9, for carrying heavier and heavier loads to ever higher altitudes at ever more competitive costs. And one of the projects closely linked with the development of Starship is the evolution of Starlink, the satellite connectivity system which, according to the tones of the letter, is anything but a secondary project for SpaceX:

“The consequences for SpaceX if we are unable to produce reliable enough Raptor engines are that we will not be able to fly Starship, which means we will not be able to launch Starlink’s v2 satellites. […]. The v1 satellites alone are financially weak, while the v2 are strong “

In fact, SpaceX aims to launch a new generation of satellites capable of improving the profitability of Starlink, satellites which, however, in terms of weight and volume are not within the reach of the current Falcon 9. This would be so important that, according to Musk, if from next year SpaceX will not be able to launch a Starship every two weeks, the company will be at risk of bankruptcy. As reported by Space Explored, the production of Raptor engines would not be the only problem for Starship: SpaceX has not yet found the square for the ceramic tiles (whose technology was developed in Italy) for the realization of the heat shield of the spacecraft for re-entry into the atmosphere. Several videos showed the tiles worryingly leaping off the Starship prototype fuselage on the Boca Chica base platform. According to rumors, SpaceX is already assuming that the S20 prototype will never return intact from the first orbital test.