Musk; ‘For obscure reasons, Biden fails to say’ Tesla ” – News

“For unknown reasons, Joe Biden is unable to pronounce the word Tesla.” Elon Musk tweets it, attaching to his twitter the petition started on Change.org in which the American president is asked to recognize Tesla’s leadership in electric cars. The petition has already been signed by over 13,500 people.

For reasons unknown, @potus is unable to say the word “Tesla” https://t.co/dcBNowOgKA – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 30, 2022

“The White House and the Biden administration have voluntarily tried to ignore Tesla’s work by pushing General Motors and others as a leader in the electric instead,” reads the petition, which notes that “Biden’s insistence on GM is pure. manipulation and it must stop The goal of this petition is not to attack President Biden personally, but to let him know that we do not fall into manipulation.

We know that Tesla is a leader and if you manipulate Americans into who makes the most electric cars, then what other things are you trying to convince them of? “In recent days Musk had harshly attacked Biden describing him as a puppet after the president’s tweet in which GM and Ford were praised for their production of electric vehicles.