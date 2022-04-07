Musk has a fortune that equals or exceeds the GDP of countries like Greece and Peru

This week the famous list of Forbes billionaires was known, a club that requires an estimated net worth of at least US$1 billion to enterwhich is equivalent to the GDP of small Caribbean islands.

And although at a general level the magazine explained that it was “a bad year” for the rich, since there were 87 fewer people in the general accumulated, and in fact the total fortunes fell by US$400,000 million, there are riches that can be compare with the economies of large countries.

The most representative case is that of the billionaire and well-known founder of Tesla, Elon Musk, for the first time the technology genius leads the Forbes ranking, as of the day of publication with an estimated US $ 219,000 million. To understand this level of wealth, it can be compared to the fact that it is the equivalent or exceeds the GDP of several countries.

In light of the IMF’s global economy report, with calculations of the estimated GDP between 2020 and 2021, a first impression shows that there is a group of economies that are close to Musk’s assets, such as Greece (US$190,820 million), also higher than that of Iran (US$204,500) or New Zealand (US$210,700).

In addition, you can also talk about other billionaires who are close to the GDP of these territories, because on the Forbes list They are followed by fellow American Jeff Bezos (founder of Amazon, US$171 billion), Frenchman Bernard Arnault (Louis Vuitton, US$151 billion) and Bill Gates (Microsoft, US$129 billion)..