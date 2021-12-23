Musk keeps his promise. And it makes cash with Tesla shares

Elon Musk hits the target. The acrobatic billionaire sold 10 percent of his Tesla shares, thus keeping the promise made to his followers who, when asked in November via a Twitter poll, had come out in favor of the disposals.

The announcement prompted the electric car group on Wall Street, whose stocks rose up to 7% as the downward pressure and uncertainty that has penalized prices for weeks disappear, forcing investors to distract attention from fundamental. The hit is an important achievement for Musk and his reputation, and it comes alongside his battle with critics over the low taxes paid by billionaires.

The subject of the taxation has fascinated Tesla’s boss for months, so much so that it led him to clash with the two leading Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. Precisely to the anti-Wall Street champion, a fervent supporter of a tightening of the tax burden for scroungers, Musk has addressed indirectly in recent days by announcing that this year he will pay 11 billion dollars in taxes, the highest amount ever paid by a single individual.

“I have no offshore accounts, I have no tax shields,” he noted in an interview with Babylon Bee, explaining that he is so transparent that he can almost complete the tax return on his own. “I don’t think it’s productive or interesting” to focus on wealth, he added as the richest man in the world with a $ 244.9 billion fortune.

“All my wealth is in SpaceX and Tesla stocks, two companies that I helped create, have been leading for nearly 20 years, and have done many useful things,” he noted.

Meanwhile, a new grain is opening up for Tesla. The American authorities have launched an investigation into one of the features offered by the car, namely the possibility of video games with which to entertain when you are behind the wheel and with the car in motion. “This feature, known as ‘Passenger Play’, could distract the driver and increase the risk of an accident,” explained the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, stating that the investigation concerns 580,000 Tesla cars.

For the electric car giant this is the second investigation by the American road safety authorities after the one underway on Autopilot. At the moment, however, none of the investigations seem able to stop Tesla or discourage his fans from buying.