Musk “must return 13 billion” for Solar City. Shareholders against Tesla CEO

Still legal troubles for Elon Musk. Tesla shareholders accuse him of forcing the company’s board of directors into a deal for the SolarCity operation, a 2.8 billion merger dated June 2016, (SolarCity, which manufactures solar panels, merged into Tesla Energy) and they asked a court to sentence him to a monstrous compensation of 13 billion dollars. The suspicion is that the operation was a bailout orchestrated by Musk to profit and to the detriment of Tesla’s shareholders. The SEC recently opened an investigation into the Palo Alto company: according to a whistleblower, the company has not been sufficiently transparent with its shareholders and customers about the fire risks associated with alleged defects in its solar panels used for photovoltaic systems and roofs. and this for several years.

During a 10-day trial in July, Musk spent two days defending the deal on Solar City, the largest manufacturer and installer of solar panels in the United States, managed by the foundation in 2006 by cousins ​​Peter and Lyndon Rive, but of which Musk owned. stock control and of which he was chairman. The lawsuit of union pension funds and wealth managers claims that Musk convinced Tesla’s board of directors to approve the deal for cash-strapped SolarCity, of which Musk was the main shareholder. Musk countered that the deal was part of a ten-year master plan to create a vertically integrated company that would transform power generation and consumption with SolarCity’s panels and Tesla’s batteries. Evan Chesler, one of the attorneys representing Musk, said at the hearing that the deal was not a bailout and SolarCity was far from insolvent and its finances resembled those of many high-growth tech companies. What is certain is that after an initial collapse Tesla shares grew exponentially and went from $ 43 to $ 1,030 (+ 2.295%).

Shareholder attorney Lee Rudy urged Deputy Chancellor Joseph Slights of the Delaware Court of Chancellery to order Musk to return the Tesla stock he received, which would be worth about $ 13 billion at the current price. An out of this world figure for Musk. But Rudy argued that Slights should consider the Tesla CEO’s dismissive tone during the trial, during the quake in which he repeatedly clashed and insulted shareholder attorneys. Meanwhile, the vice-chancellor should retire before the trial, opening the unknown about his successor.

Tesla stock fell 1.82% and remains down but fractional in the premarket.