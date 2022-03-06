Musk resists pressure: “My Starlink satellites will not block the Russian media”

Aerospace company owner SpaceX, Elon Muskconfirmed that will not block Russian news networks with their Starlink satellites despite strong pressure from some governments.

As reported through his Twitter account, Musk indicated that “some governments (not Ukraine) have asked Starlink to block Russian news sources”. However, he assured: “We won’t do it, unless we do it at gunpoint.”

Elon Musk’s message on Twitter.

In this sense, the tycoon sent a message to the world leaders who are pressing for the communication of the Kremlin agencies to be interfered with when he pointed out: “I’m sorry I’m a free speech absolutist”.

The demands that fall on Musk are not an isolated event, since the great powers of the world imposed sanctions on Russia and its main employers. However, this situation also extended to some Russians who live or work in other countries.

In part, the world wants the tycoon to block Russian news agencies because the Kremlin exercises strong censorship on the media regarding the information that is disseminated about the attack on Ukraine.

Russia: up to 15 years in prison for “fake news” about the army

In this sense, the communications regulator of Russia banned the use of terms such as “declaration of war” at the same time that it forced the media to evade the use of figures of dead civilians. In addition, only official information that comes from Moscow can be disseminated.

Russia’s battlefield is now on social networks and internet services, since it is difficult to censor what each of the Internet users share on these platforms.

Censorship in Russia: while advancing on Ukraine, the Kremlin restricts Google, Facebook and Twitter

Starlink and the Russian ambush

Since the beginning of the war, Elon Musk provided free internet to the entire territory in conflict after the digital minister of Kiev, Mykhailo Fedorov, urged the tycoon to collaborate with his satellites.

However, the broadband provided by the businessman’s satellites was interrupted for a few hours, due to the Russian attack.

Elon Musk’s Starlink network will bring the internet to almost everyone

“Some Starlink terminals near conflict areas were jammed for several hours at a time,” Musk reported. For this reason, he explained that the more the Internet is used, “the probability of being objective is high”, so he recommended: Use it with caution”.

AFP/RdC/HB