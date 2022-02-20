Musk Reveals His Tesla Car Charging Stations Will Accept Dogecoins

Tesla’s CEO also announced that the company plans to create a futuristic coffee shop and drive-in movie theater for its charging station in Hollywood.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday stoked investor interest again by suggesting that his electric vehicle charging stations will accept the Dogecoin cryptocurrency.

Responding to a tweet from Rayan Zohoury, founder of Tesla Console, about the new charging station in the city of Santa Monica, in the state of California (USA), Musk said that the company plans to create a futuristic cafeteria and a drive-in theater for its station in Hollywood. “And of course, can pay in Doge“, wrote businessman.

Within a few hours, Musk’s post caused the price of dogecoin to grow to $0.145817, although the momentum soon lost strength, stabilizing the value of the cryptocurrency, according to data from the Coingecko portal. Currently, the price of the meme currency stands at $0.140702.

The American billionaire has repeatedly shown his support for dogecoin — considered Musk’s favorite digital currency — through concise messages on Twitter. In December, the businessman also announced that his car company will accept dogecoin as a payment method for some products.