Musk sells $ 5 billion of Tesla stock after Twitter poll

Elon Musk sold Tesla shares for nearly $ 5 billion, to honor the poll launched on Twitter on whether to sell 10% of his stake in the company that makes electric cars. Specifically, the richest man in the world has so far shed more than 4.5 million shares in three days and this is his first sales in more than five years. On Monday, it disposed of shares worth approximately $ 1.1 billion to pay income taxes on the equity options exercised that day. Transactions carried out on the basis of a pre-established trading plan as early as mid-September. Musk made the remaining sales on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Last two unplanned disposals

The documents detailing these latest disposals do not indicate that they were pre-planned. No reference in the accompanying documentation to the poll Musk launched on Twitter over the weekend about whether to divest some or all of the transactions, nor is it clear whether divestments will continue until they hit the 10 percent mark. To get there, Musk would have to get rid of around 17 million shares. The options Musk exercised come from a grand prize he received in 2012. He should have exercised them before August next year or they would have expired. Taxes on these transactions are usually covered by the immediate disposal of some of the newly acquired shares.

The announcement on options

Earlier this year, Musk said publicly that he would likely exercise the options he earned from the 2012 award in the near future. It is possible that the related sales would have been made regardless of the Twitter survey result, as they were part of a pre-established plan. But the terms of such plans are not subject to public disclosure, and executives have ample freedom to cancel or change them at any time. Still, the Twitter referendum hit Tesla stock Monday and Tuesday, wiping out $ 50 billion from Musk’s net worth. Tesla was up 4.3% on Wednesday to close at $ 1,067.95, cutting this week’s losses to less than 13%. After the first trades were disclosed, the stock was up 2.7% in post-market trading.

A patrimony of 300 billion

The billionaire last sold stock in 2016, when he exercised options and liquidated some of the newly acquired stock to cover approximately $ 590 million in income taxes. In the tweet of the survey, launched on November 6, Musk wrote that “a lot has been done lately about unrealized gains as a means of avoiding taxes, so I propose to sell 10% of my Tesla shares.” Almost 58% of the 3.5 million votes on the social network voted in favor of a sale. Musk, 50, is the richest person in the world with nearly $ 300 billion in assets.