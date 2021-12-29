Musk sells the last billion and exercises all options. Operation closed

Listen to the audio version of the article

Elon Musk sold another $ 1 billion worth of Tesla stock, going even closer to his goal of reducing his $ 200 billion stake in the California electric car maker he is CEO of by 10%. Tesla’s number one, who is the richest person in the world, sold 934,090 shares, according to a document filed with the United States Securities & Exchange Commission. In the afternoon Musk announced that he had exercised all of his options expiring next year, signaling the end of the sales of shares.

Tesla was up 2.3% in pre-market trading on Wall Street and then moved into negative territory. Shares have gained 54% this year, but have lost just over 8% since November, when Musk in a Twitter poll asked his 68 million followers if he should sell part of his stake to pay around. 11 billion in taxes.

Elon Musk person of the year 2021 for Time

The eccentric entrepreneur, founder of Space X, the subject of harsh criticism from Beijing for the amount of satellites in orbit, began selling Tesla stock after asking his Twitter followers (68 million) in November.

Musk has a net worth close to $ 280 billion, up nearly 80% this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. In second place the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, at 196 billion. Third is the lord of luxury, Bernard Arnault, with 175 billion.