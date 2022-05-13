Business

Musk Suspends Twitter Buyout While Clarifying Details About Fake Accounts

After all the attention received by what appeared to be one of the biggest stock deals of the year, Elon Musk confirmed that the deal to buy Twitter, valued at $44,000, “is on hold.”

The decision is made while waiting to receive data on the number of fake or spam accounts that exist on the social network.

He said he was waiting for information “to support [el] calculation of spam or fake accounts represent less than 5% of users.

The Twitter shares fell as much as 25% before the official opening of the market in the United States and with the beginning of the session, the collapse gradually softened.

