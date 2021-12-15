News

Musk: Tesla will test merchandising payments in Dogecoin

After the apathetic trading observed in the last few sessions, on Tuesday Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has seen an increase: the catalyst was an announcement made by Elon Musk, passionate advocate of meme currency.

What happened

Musk, who has a habit of talking about Doge through tweets and quotes, has done so once again: the CEO of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) said in a tweet that the company will make some products purchasable with Doge and that it will see how it goes. Since then, the tweet has garnered 21,800 retweets, 117,500 likes, and was quoted in 5,554 tweets.

Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

Musk’s Twitter announcement comes the day after Tesla’s CEO suggested in an interview with Time that he thinks Doge is a better option for transactions than Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

See also: Happy birthday, Dogecoin! Today the token turns 8 years old

Because it is important

In the first half of the year Doge had a stellar trend, reaching an all-time high of $ 0.737567 in early May, supported by expectations of a boost due to Musk’s appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’; since then, Dogecoin has fallen back considerably.

Its market cap has dropped below that of the rival meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) before recovering.

As for Tesla, the company shelved the idea of ​​accepting Bitcoin as a payment option after making an announcement to this effect earlier in the year; Tesla still holds Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

If Tesla’s pilot program, as Musk suggests, proves a success, it could lead the electric car maker to accept payments in Doge for the company’s vehicles. This would give the Shiba Inu (Japanese dog breed) meme currency a real boost.

At the last check, Doge was earning 25.75% at $ 0.208100.

Picture of TreverThePuddleDuck via Pixabay

