Musk will accept payments in Dogecoin. And the digital uniform also flies by 40%

Richest man in the world, on the Forbes charts. Man of the Year, for Time Magazine. And now also Doge of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency realm.

Elon Musk announced – as always via Twitter – that his Tesla will accept the digital uniform to make some purchases. Said, done: the quotation of Dogecoin, cryptocurrencies are in fact financial assets like shares, immediately jumped up by even 40%, up to 22 cents from 16 on Monday. Subsequently, the increase was only partially reduced, around 20% to 20 cents.

Musk’s tweet? “Tesla will make some products purchasable with Doge and we’ll see how it goes.” It did not seem immediately clear what it will really be possible to buy with the digital uniform: the leader of the electric and hi-tech car Tesla, on his website, sells from clothing to toys and mugs.

In short, the experiment was told in a few words. But they were enough to shake up what is historically one of the most volatile cryptocurrencies: born in 2013 as a joke, conceived by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, it is based on the Internet meme of a Japanese Shiba Inu dog. for example, Dogecoin experienced record highs, climbing 15,500% in May (to 74 cents). And it’s still up 3,000% since January. Some investors have compared its fluctuations to those of so-called ones meme stocks , marginal stocks suddenly become the object of passion of armies of small savers such as Gamestop at Amc.

Musk’s move isn’t exactly a shock. The co-founder and CEO of Tesla – as well as of Space X in space exploration – is a well-known proponent of cryptocurrencies, often at the center of his microblogs. And Doge has long been a favorite of his: he repeatedly mentioned it, including during a recent TV appearance on the popular satirical show Saturday Night Live.

